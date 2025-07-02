Deutsche Bank Aims To Launch Crypto Custody Service In 2026

Deutsche Bank AG plans to launch its digital assets custody service next year and has enlisted crypto exchange Bitpanda’s technology unit to help build the offering, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank’s corporate bank, which first revealed its custody plans in 2022, will also continue to work with Swiss technology provider Taurus SA on the service, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private plans.

Deutsche Bank’s custody project comes as large financial institutions increasingly focus on digital assets, encouraged by new regulations in Europe and a favorable environment in the US.

Bitcoin has rallied since Donald Trump’s reelection in November, as the US president appointed crypto advocates to key regulatory posts and and pushed stablecoin regulation.

The German lender said earlier this month that it is examining stablecoins and different forms of tokenised deposits.

This could include issuing its own token or joining an industry wide initiative, Bloomberg News reported.

Deutsche Bank is also assessing whether to develop its own tokenized deposit solution for use in payments, according to the lender.

Deutsche Bank was among investors in a $65 million funding round for Geneva-based Taurus in 2023.