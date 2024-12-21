Detty December, Vibrant Celebration Filled With Festivities

Share

Detty December is here again, an enjoyable-filled time of the year when many travel to their hometown for endless end-of-year parties and festivities.

Lagos, a city with a rich history of Owambe and a thriving entertainment industry (it is home to the global music phenomenon Afrobeats), is often considered the face of Detty December.

While Detty December is mostly associated with the cities, many of the returnees also use this opportunity to visit their countryside villages. The returnees are often nicknamed IJGBs, an acronym standing for I Just Got Back.

However, the festive season comes with an exciting vibe but a whole lot of spending! Detty December is full of concerts, parties, festivals or Owambe invitations, and gifts for family and friends.

Fun Fact About Detty December In Lagos

The term ‘Detty December’ was coined by Mr Eazi In 2016. It refers to the fast-paced party season in Lagos, characterised by wild nights, high-energy concerts featuring top Afrobeat artists, beach raves, clubbing, and endless enjoyment. Due to its allure, Lagos has become a magnet for foreigners and Nigerians in the diaspora who flock to experience the city’s electrifying nightlife.

It’s a time when you might find yourself hopping from one event to another, waking up the next morning wondering, “What happened last night?”

A Detty December Social Guide

It’s that time when the night is just a concept and your liver is full of alcohol. If you’re going to Lagos this December, New Telegraph is here to guide you on activities you should plan for.

Events, Parties And Festivals Coming Up In Lagos

Detty December’s events lineup is as stacked as it gets. Think top-tier concerts headlined by Afrobeats superstars, open-air festivals, vibrant street carnivals, and pop-up parties that seem to multiply overnight. There’s no shortage of options, so be ready to pick and choose.

BNXN

Daniel Etiese Benson, known professionally as Bnxn and formerly known as Buju will be Live at The Palms Lagos on December 18.

Olamide

Gbenga Adedeji popularly known as Olamide Badoo will be Live at the Eko Convention Centre on December 23.

Davido

David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido will be Live at Flytime Fest on December 24.

Ayra Starr

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Star will be having her first-ever solo concert in Nigeria on December 25.

Clubs And Hotels To Spend The Christmas Holidays

If you plan on partying for the whole festive period, it’s important to note the spot for clubbing in Lagos. Here are some cool spots.

Beyond the big stages, don’t miss smaller gigs happening at beach clubs, art galleries, and rooftops. Sometimes, the most unforgettable nights are the ones you stumble upon by chance.

Boat Club

The Club is known for its hospitality and the regular events such as International Night have become part of the Lagos social calendar. Many organizations including the Lagos Diner’s Club and the Nigeria Britain Association host dinners and luncheons at the Club. Overseas Members return to the club on their journeys through Nigeria.

Blowfish

The Blowfish Hotel is world-class interiors and lavish accommodations that provide a hospitable royal treat with valuable amenities and excellent services that make your stay an ideal getaway to rejuvenate yourself in Lagos,

Paradis

What sets Paradis apart is the ability to cater for needs with multiple spaces designed to evoke a sense of refined luxury. Step into a fusion of modern elegance and art that serves as the backdrop for unforgettable moments.

Mood Lagos

Mood Lagos is a carefully curated space with numerous Instagramable moments and the perfect ambience needed to get you in the mood for a fun night out. Our space is perfect for events of up to 250 people as well as daytime brunches, mini concerts, regular dining, and wedding proposals.

Beaches To Celebrate Detty December In Lagos

You can also check out some resort centres in Lagos for some beach party experience.

Elegushi Beach

Come have the time of your life at one of the most popular beaches in greater Lagos. Here you can go horseback riding for a unique beach experience.

The atmosphere is lively, as the waterfront is lined with restaurants and bars where you can sit for lunch or grab a cocktail later in the day. The water is clear, but the crashing waves call for caution when you go for a swim. While grown-ups venture into the ocean, kids can have a blast on the playground.

Sol Beach

The most lavish beach resort around with all the activities and features for a perfect day out. Enjoy our different size cabanas, pool beds, and sun lounges, Enjoy, Lifestyle Mall, Entertainment Village and open Forum for immersive experiences.

Apart from the beach, Lagos is filled with rich culture and this can be seen almost everywhere. Here are some cool places to check out:

Lekki Conservation Center

This conservation centre is home to abundant plants and wildlife and plays a vital role in preserving the region’s ecosystem.

The park is also home to the longest canopy walkway in Africa, offering 360-degree views from above the treetops.

Nike Art Gallery

Nike Art Centre, Lagos, is one of Nigeria’s hidden treasures. Located in Lekki, Lagos, the four-story building comprises of an art gallery and textile museum featuring over 7,000 pieces and soon to have a Coffee shop.

The Centre has a diverse collection of art by a multitude of artists, celebrating Nigeria’s talent, and offering visitors an insight into all cultures of Nigeria through the medium of art.

Ogirikan Art Gallery

Ogirikan Art Gallery is a premier destination for art lovers in Lagos, Nigeria. The gallery features a diverse collection of contemporary and traditional art from some of the most talented artists in the country. From paintings and sculptures to prints and photographs.

For Fashion: There are endless brands available at Fashion events, you can shop your favourite style and it is also affordable.

Street Souk

Street Souk is a streetwear convention & festival in Lagos Nigeria. It is a community of like-minded individuals with a shared love of streetwear and pop culture. Shop, network, vibe and get inspired at Africa’s largest streetwear convention.

How To Spend Less In Detty December

It’s been a long year for many of us, and Christmas, as usual, is the time for unwinding. It is a time when people splurge on things as a reward for making it through the year.

But while it is great to unwind, it is important to remember that January has 59 days and you have financial goals to meet. You don’t want to start the new year broke or in debt.

So this week, New Telegraph will be sharing tips on how to enjoy thi Detty December on a good budget and prepare your finances for 2025.

Make A Budget And Stick To It

It is important to create a December budget and stick to it. When creating the budget, include everything you would spend money on this December, such as donations, gifts, Christmas decorations, transportation, clothes, drinks, and groceries.

Find Cheap But Great Restaurants

This is not the time for you to spend ridiculous amounts of money on restaurants or food. Some cheap restaurants and lounges offer great food and aesthetics.

All you need to do is research, visit food bloggers’ pages on Instagram or TikTok and find restaurants that serve tasty meals at affordable prices.

Organise Get-Together With Your Friends

Have little get-togethers in the comfort of your home. This is the best way to catch up with friends and family members you haven’t seen in a while.

The best part is that you get to have actual conversations and spend more time with them without the wandering eyes of people or raising your voice and straining your ears over loud music.

You Can’t Attend All Concerts In Your City

If you make a list of everything happening in December, chances are that the majority of them appeal to you. But that’s not true; a lot of the time, it’s our fear of missing out that pushes us to go to events.

It’s more financially responsible to choose a select few concerts and events and stick to them. This will also save you from burning out after.

Navigating Traffic During Detty December

The flipside of non-stop events is non-stop traffic. Lagos roads can be particularly hellish, so plan accordingly and set out earlier to avoid the worst of it. If you’re hopping from one party to the next, give yourself ample time. Peak hours can last all evening in December, making getting around the city an adventure in itself.

If you don’t have your own car, ride-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt, and inDrive are reliable options, as long as you have your wallets loaded. For a more authentic experience, hop on the BRT buses for a slice of Lagos life—but do it during the day and stick to busy routes.

Avoid roadside pickups and unmarked vehicles, and if you’re out late, move in groups. Safety is key, so keep a watchful eye on your belongings and always share your location with friends.

