Detty December: Top 10 Destinations To Explore In Nigeria

Nigerians at home and abroad return every December with one mission in mind: to enjoy a vibrant, unforgettable ambience, as they gather to celebrate “Detty December.”

From beach parties to cultural festivals, exclusive concerts to scenic getaways, the holiday season has evolved into a full-blown tourism movement, one that transforms cities across the country into hotspots of music, culture, food, and endless fun.

With thousands planning their holiday itineraries long before the year ends, the question of where to go has become more exciting than ever.

Top 10 Destinations To Explore In Nigeria For December

To capture the pulse of travellers, thrill-seekers, and homecoming crowds, New Telegraph has curated a list of the Top 10 Destinations to Visit in Nigeria for Detty December.

These results reflect not just popular choices, but the experiences Nigerians crave, whether it’s the nightlife of Lagos, the calm of resort towns, the cultural warmth of the east, or the adventure-filled landscapes up north.

This list highlights the places that consistently deliver energy, entertainment, and unforgettable memories. Let the countdown begin.

10. Farin Ruwa Falls

The Farin Ruwa Falls are among the highest waterfalls in Nigeria and are located in the central region of the country. The name comes from Hausa and means ‘white water’. From a distance, the fall produces a white-smoke like effect on the mountains.

The water drops over 150 meters during its descent from the Jos Plateau. Visits are mostly done from Lafia. The falls are most impressive when visited during the rainy season. But you can still visit them this December to have a view of the waterfall and explore the beauty of nature in Nigeria.

9. Kajuru Castle

Kajuru Castle is a private destination. It admits visitors one at a time. You become the master when you’re in the building. There is a five-bedroom building, a dragon tower, a swimming pool, the master’s quarters and many more. The medieval Structure has won for itself the best tourist attraction in Nigeria.

It has a rooftop room for couples, where they can do anything with just the sky being their cover. If you’re a party rocker, it can hold up to 40 people at a go, you could party, cook, eat, dance, wine, chill and sleep.

8. Idanre Hill

Idanre Hill (Oke Idanre) is located in Idanre Town in Ondo, in the south-west of Nigeria. The landscape of Indanre Hill is well-known among Nigerians, and besides the fantastic views, the area has a wide variety of cultural and archaeological sites.

It has been added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list and has since then gained in popularity.

The hill is 914 meters above sea level and houses a unique ecosystem in which we can find the remains of the ancient city. A visit to the hill is a full day of discovery filled with breathtaking views, cultural and archaeological exploration and a great exercise as it’s quite the hike!

7. Ikogosi Warm Springs

The Ikogosi Warm Springs are located at Ikogosi town in Ekiti State, in the south-west of Nigeria. Besides the warm spring there is also another cold spring, and the two eventually meet each other, providing the perfect temperature of 37 degrees for anyone who wants to bathe.

Lodges in the Ikogosi resort range from 99,250 for standard rooms to 1,750,000 for presidential suites. If you want to experience nature in a serene and classy environment, then you should consider visiting Ikogosi warm and cold springs.

6. Gashaka-Gumti National Park

Gashaka-Gumti National Park was created in 1991 out of two game reserves and is the largest national park in Nigeria. It is located near the border with Cameroon and covers over 6.400 sq km in present-day Taraba and Adamawa states. The south of the park is very mountainous, rich in valleys, gorges and montane forests.

In the north, we can find mostly savanna. There are 103 species of mammals which have been identified, such as golden cat, buffalo, duikers, wild dog, roan antelope, and chimpanzees.

The park has over 1 million birds, and we can find over 500 species. It is favoured by birders all over Africa. With its spectacular landscape,s the park is definitely worth a visit.

5. Olumirin Waterfall, Erin-Ijesha

The awe-inspiring falls, also known as Erin-Ijesha Waterfalls, is an assemblage of seven distinct cascades located on the south-western slopes of the lush Effon Ridge, in Erin-Ijesha town, Osun state, Nigeria. The gigantic Ridge constitutes a conspicuous eye-catcher for every traveller along the Ilesa-Akure expressway, as it towers into the distant skyline, forming a spectacular backrest for the sleepy towns of Erin-Ijesha and Erinmo in Osun state. Seven layers of rocks and seven waterfalls. The water flows majestically among the rocks and splashes down with great force on the vegetation around. This is the most visited tourist site in Nigeria today. Over 100,000 visitors between January and November in 2015, no other tourist site has had that level of patronage. It’s believed by people of Erin-Ijesa that the waterfalls exude from a big pot located at the top of the ridge. 4. Olumo Rock

Olumo Rock Tourist Complex is a premier destination that blends natural wonder, history, and modern attractions. Nestled in Ikija, Abeokuta, Ogun State, near the famous Itoku Adire Market, the Complex offers an unforgettable experience of adventure, culture, and relaxation.

To visit Olumo Rock, travel to Abeokuta, Ogun State, from major cities like Lagos by car or train. Once there, take a local taxi or motorcycle to the rock. Consider hiring a local guide at the site to learn about the history and make the climb more interesting.

3. Yankari Games Reserve

Situated in Bauchi State in north-eastern Nigeria, Yankari Game Reserve is the country’s richest wildlife oasis and covers a total area of 2,244 km.

Yankari contained the largest surviving elephant population in Nigeria, one of the largest remaining in West Africa. Estimated at 100-150 individuals, this population of elephants is perhaps the only viable population remaining in Nigeria.

Today, Yankari is an important tourism destination in the country and is rapidly growing in popularity. To visit Yankari Game Reserve, you can travel by road from nearby cities like Bauchi or Abuja, either through a self-drive tour or a multi-day organised tour.

The journey from Bauchi is approximately 5 hours, while Abuja-based tours often include a stop at Sumu Wildlife Park and are about 4 days long. Once inside, you can take safari tours or visit natural attractions like Wikki Warm Springs.

2. Ethiope River

The Ethiope River is a 50 km long, freshwater river in Delta State, Nigeria, originating from a giant silk-cotton tree at Umuaja. It is known for its exceptionally clean, crystal-clear water and is considered by some to be the deepest inland waterway in Africa.

The river flows through several local government areas, including Ukwuani, Ethiope East, Okpe, and Sapele, before joining the Benin River and eventually emptying into the Atlantic Ocean. It is a source of recreation and supports the local ecosystem, culture, and economy

To visit the Ethiope River, you can travel to Delta State, Nigeria, and stay at resorts like the Abraka Turf and Country Club along its banks. Once there, you can engage in activities such as canoeing, fishing, swimming, and boat rides while enjoying the river’s clear waters and surrounding biodiversity.

1. Obudu Cattle Ranch, Cross River

Obudu Cattle Ranch, now known as Obudu Mountain Resort, is a popular tourist destination located on the Obudu plateau in Cross River State, Nigeria.

Established in 1951, it is famous for its scenic beauty, cool climate, and mountainous scenery, attracting tourists from across Nigeria and Africa. The resort is now managed by the Government of Cross River State.

If you plan to spend the night at the Obudu Mountain Resort, note that there are a number of rooms and room rates you can choose from. Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River is a popular tourist destination, and we encourage our users to make reservations as early as possible so they can get the rooms they prefer in the hotel/resort of their choice.

The standard double chalet, for example, is N25,000 (as at the time of writing this post), and other room rates are listed below:

Club Chalets: 30,000Executive Suite: 35,000 Family Unit: 46,750 Royal Suite: 47,500 Presidential Suite: 55,000 Governors Lodge: 65,000

Mountain Villa: 75,000Honeymoon Chalet (4 Nights): 123,000

Honeymoon Chalet (5 Nights): 154,000African Hut (4 Nights Double Occupancy) December Rate: 164,000

Presidential suite (5Nights Double Occupancy) December Rate: 400,000