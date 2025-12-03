December is here, and so are festivities, vacations, family gatherings, baecations, slaycations and quality enjoyment time. In the Nigerian social context, these are described colloquially as Detty December.

Detty December is a festive period, typically from mid-December through the New Year. It’s a time of vibrant celebrations, social gatherings and parties, characterised by high energy, excitement, and optimism.

It is the season when cities come alive with parties, concerts, beach hangouts, and adventures that stretch from sunrise to sunrise. Are you a Nigerian who plans to have a swell time in the country’s most lively city?

Or are you in the diaspora planning to visit Lagos in December? New Telegraph has curated a list of the top 10 destinations you can visit to Detty your December in Lagos.

Top ten Lagos destinations for Detty December:

If you’re looking for adventure and nostalgia wrapped in one, here are the top 10 places to experience the best of Detty December in Lagos this year. Lagos State has plenty to offer for visitors of all ages and interests.

10. Elegushi Beach

Located in the very heart of Lagos Island, Elegushi Beach is a beach on the Atlantic Ocean. At this location, you can go horseback riding for a unique beach experience.

The atmosphere is lively, as the waterfront is lined with restaurants and bars where you can sit for lunch or grab a cocktail later in the day.

The water is clear, but the crashing waves call for caution when you go for a swim. While grown-ups venture into the ocean, kids can have a blast on the playground.

To access the beach, you will need to pay an entrance fee of about 2,000-5,000 naira. You will also need to pay an extra tip for parking, as well as tables and gazebos (if you decide to rent them).

9. Tarkwa Bay Resorts

Tarkwa Bay is an artificial, sheltered beach near Lagos Harbour in Nigeria, accessible only by water taxi or boat.

It’s a popular destination for recreation, with activities like swimming, surfing, and beach sports, and is known for its calm waters.

Visitors can relax at cabanas, enjoy food and drinks, and shop for local crafts.

While the beach is pretty isolated, there’s still plenty to see and do; you’ll find locals selling souvenirs, drinks and snacks, and even offering horse rides on the beach. At sunset, you can also walk over to the nearby West Mole for awesome views from the breakwater.

You’ll want to spend a day here, but you can also join a Lagos beach tour that will take you to all the best beaches in town, including Tarkwa Bay. Entrance fee to Tarkwa Bay ranges from 1,000-2,000 naira.

8. La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resorts

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort is focused on presenting African hospitality and culture in a cosmopolitan manner.

The resort boasts of a clean beach, lagoon and mangrove forest that provide visitors with the opportunity to observe, at close quarters, a wide variety of tropical Flora and fauna that include snake trees, mangroves, various species of epiphytes, monkeys, squirrels, bats, and various species of birds such as kingfishers, sea hawks, egrets and ducks.

The resort has guest chalets, duplexes, gazeboes, a wide array of lodges and options. The price for lodges per night ranges from 187,500 naira to 1,875,000 naira per night.

Some of the lodges allow up to 6 adults per room, and they offer complimentary breakfast, wines, barbecues and other goodies.

7. Nike Arts Gallery

Nike Art Gallery is a five-floor, ultra-modern gallery in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, with over 500 artists and 20,000 artworks.

Are you an art lover who wants to bask in a scenery of artistic excellence, serenaded by Nigerian, African and diaspora artworks of different forms and qualities?

The Nike Arts Gallery is a worthy addition to your Lagos Detty December trip. Nike Arts Gallery does not charge an entry fee; it is situated at Ikate Bus Stop, Lekki Peninsula, Lagos State.

6. Lekki Conservation Centre

Lekki Conservation Centre in Nigeria is a nature reserve in Lagos, one of the most visited tourist attractions in Nigeria. It features a 401-metre-long canopy walkway, the longest in Africa.

It includes a picnic haven, sports courts and other facilities to entertain visitors when not on the walks.

Lovers of nature, LCC is a must-attend for you and your family members this December. Entrance fee varies between 2,000 and 5,000 naira, and visitors can buy food, drinks and other things while in the facility.

5. Terra Kulture

Terra Kulture Arts and Studios is an educational and recreational organisation set up in 2003 to promote the richness and diversity of Nigerian languages, arts and culture. In its 11 years of existence, Terra Kulture has organised over 200 art exhibitions, 135 plays, and 65 book readings.

In 2009, Terra Kulture established the Terra Kulture Auction house, one of only 2 art auction houses in Nigeria.

The Auction House has organised numerous art auctions in Lagos and Abuja. The rest of the Centre is comprised of the Nigerian language and craft school, reading and documentation centre, food lounge, the Terra art gallery and the Terra Arena, a multipurpose Theatre.

If you have a knack for the literary and dramatic arts, you should consider a visit to Terra Kulture this Christmas period.

4. New Afrika Shrine

The New Afrika Shrine is an open-air entertainment centre located in Ikeja, Lagos State. It serves as the host location of the annual Felabration music festival.

Currently managed by Femi Kuti (the eldest son of Fela Kuti) and Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti, it is the replacement of the old Afrika Shrine, created in 1970 by Fela Kuti, until it was burnt down in 1977.

The New Afrika Shrine showcases photo galleries of Fela and music performances by Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti, thus making it a tourist attraction.

Visit the cradle of Afrobeat to tap into the Harlem of Nigeria’s musical renaissance. Entry fee is free for most shows, but there might be show-specific fees, and these vary depending on the show.

3. Giwa Gardens

Giwa Gardens is one of the most technologically advanced water parks in West Africa. The park offers a thrilling array of rides and attractions that will delight visitors of all ages.

Dive into the excitement with our water houses, pirate ships, wave pool, and extreme river, or relax and unwind at our jacuzzi bar.

You can explore adventure caves, indulge in delicious dining options at our restaurants and bars, and satisfy your sweet cravings at ice cream and candy factories.

Discover a world of fun and entertainment at Giwa Gardens, the ultimate water park experience in West Africa. With a spacious car park accommodating up to 800 cars, we ensure convenience for all.

Entrance fee for standard tickets is as follows: adults: 68,950 naira, while for children it is: 55,950. However, if you do not want to be placed on a queue, you can buy the fast-track ticket, adults: 93,950, while children’s fast-track tickets: 68,950.

2. Landmark Upside Down House

Step into the first upside-down house in West Africa, located at Landmark Lagos. The upside-down house stands tall within Landmark Lagos, one of the most visited tourist destinations in Lagos, Nigeria, welcoming visitors from all over the world, eager to see this unique edifice.

Located at Plots 3 & 4, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, it is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Nigeria.

If you would love to visit the upside-down house, you have to choose a period of 25 minutes while booking and ticket prices include: Adults: 4,750, 6-13 years: 3,000, 0-5 years: free, group of 5: 21,375 naira.

1. Quilox Nightclub

Club Quilox is a vibrant nightclub situated in Victoria Island, Lagos. Known for its lively atmosphere and top-notch entertainment, it attracts both locals and tourists looking to experience Lagos nightlife.

Located at 873 Ozumba Mbadiwe Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos, Nigeria, the venue boasts a contemporary design with impressive lighting and sound systems, hosting various events from live music to DJ performances.

With a diverse range of drinks and signature cocktails, it caters to a chic and trendy crowd. If you are all about nightlife, clubs, parties and raves, then you should definitely bookmark Quilox as one of your Detty December destinations.