Detty December: Noble Igwe Advises Nigerians To Prioritise Family

Nigerian media personality and fashion entrepreneur, Noble Igwe, has urged Nigerians to shift their focus from the usual Detty December parties and luxury to reconnecting with family during the Christmas season.

In a message shared on his social media page, Igwe emphasised the importance of spending quality time with loved ones, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

He encouraged people to return home to spend time with their aged parents, siblings, and loved ones, stressing that memories matter more than money.

Igwe said, “Go home, see your aged parents, see your siblings, and spend time with loved ones during Christmas. It does not matter how much you earn; do it when you can and do it for the memories. Nothing is promised.”

His words have resonated with many Nigerians, especially those in the diaspora and major cities, who often struggle to balance work, travel, and festive excitement with the need to reconnect with home during the holidays.