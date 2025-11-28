Detty December: NB Plc Inaugurates ‘Legendary Christmas’ Campaign

Nigerian Breweries Plc has officially set the stage for this year’s Detty December celebrations with an exclusive press cocktail unveiling its 2025 Christmas campaign, “A Legendary Christmas,” setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable festive season.

Held on November 26 at Nomaada Lagos, Victoria Island, the event gathered leading media professionals, cultural tastemakers, and industry stakeholders for an evening that blended festive cheer with strategic insight.

It celebrated not just the start of the holiday season, but Nigerian Breweries’ continued role as a cultural force driving the December experience across the country.

As Detty December has grown into a N100+ billion cultural and economic phenomenon, Nigerian Breweries’ diverse portfolio of brands has remained at the heart of the celebration, powering the moments that bring Nigerians together every year.

This year, the company is further elevating the season with an expansive Christmas street lighting initiative spanning six cities, seven landmark locations, and over 13 kilometres of illuminated road networks, creating one of the nation’s largest synchronized festive light experiences.

Speaking at the event, Sarah Agha, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, described: ”A Legendary Christmas” as more than a campaign, but a statement of intent.

She said: “Every December, Nigeria transforms into something extraordinary. “What began as a local year-end celebration has evolved into a global cultural export, a season the world now calls Detty December. Our brands have always been part of that energy.”