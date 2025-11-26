Detty December: LASG, Giwa Gardens To Offer 100,000 Free Tickets To Boost Tourism

Giwa Gardens Water Park, one of West Africa’s premier family entertainment destinations, has announced an ambitious Detty December initiative offering 100,000 free tickets between December 13, and January 4, 2026, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as well as Access Bank, FiberOne, MTN, Zenith Bank, and Awari App (Lost in Lagos).

The initiative aims to strengthen recreational tourism for Nigerians at home and those returning from the diaspora for the festive season, while boosting Lagos’ profile as a leading destination for domestic and international tourism.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Giwa Gardens will also sponsor 1,000 less-privileged children on December 13, offering them free access, food, drinks, safety gear, and supervised fun experiences. The effort is being conducted in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

According to the organisers, the partnership brings together government and private-sector leaders with a shared goal: expanding Lagos’ tourism economy and enhancing the festive experience for families. The Founder and CEO of Giwa Gardens, Keji Giwa, described the initiative as a gift to Nigerian families during the festive season.

“Detty December is about joy, family and togetherness. By opening our doors with 100,000 free tickets, we want to give Nigerians—home and abroad—an experience to look forward to every year.

Our partnership with Lagos State and our private-sector partners reflects our commitment to growing tourism in Lagos,” he said.

While commending the initiative on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, praised the project as a model for effective collaboration.

“This partnership with Giwa Gardens is a major boost to Lagos tourism. Offering 100,000 free tickets ensures more families can participate in the festive spirit, and sponsoring 1,000 less-privileged children reflects the inclusive values we stand for as a state,” Aregbe noted.

The launch marks a significant step in Lagos’ tourism expansion, positioning Giwa Gardens as a central attraction for festive celebrations and family recreation.

Giwa Gardens is known for its world-class attractions, including a giant wave pool, extreme river adventure, mechanical dinosaur valley, pirate ship zone, children’s splash areas, and luxury cabanas. The park has quickly become a signature leisure destination, drawing thousands of visitors monthly.