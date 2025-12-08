Detty December: Lagos Solidifying Position As Africa’s Creative Capital –APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said the state had reinforced its status as Africa’s leading creative hub through sustained government support for the cultural and entertainment sectors.

The party said the state’s growing influence is a product of deliberate public investment in infrastructure, tourism, transportation, and security.

APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, in a statement yesterday in Lagos, said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had continued to power youth-driven innovation.

He described “Detty December”,a phrase used to describe all the ubiquitous parties, shows and other vibrant entertainment-related activities in the state in December, as a product of state government’s support for the entertainment sector.

“Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos has become the undisputed creative capital of Africa, where beats meet business and imagination meets infrastructure.”