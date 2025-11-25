Detty December: Lagos Set For Culture Week

Lagos, a major tourist destination in Nigeria, known for its vibrant culture, lively nightlife, and diverse attractions, is set for Lagos Culture Week.

The event is to celebrate rhythms, flavours, fashion, art, and limitless creative spirit of residents of the city.

Lagos Culture Week, a two-day event scheduled for November 30 and December 1 at Victoria Island is organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in partnership with Lagos Cultural Mission.

“Tour and Flavour of Lagos’ will be held on Sunday at Nahous Federal Palace Hotel V/Island, by 9am, while ‘See Lagos, See Culture’ will take place on Monday at NAHOUS in Federal Palace Hotel, by 6pm.”

Speaking about the Lagos Culture Week, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Culture and Arts, Mr Idris Aregbe, said the event is a vibrant celebration of Lagosians’ roots, rhythms, flavours, fashion, art, and limitless creative spirit.

He said: “Detty December just got louder, prouder, and more cultural! Lagos is stepping out in full colour as we unveil LAGOS CULTURE WEEK—a vibrant celebration of our roots, rhythms, flavours, fashion, art, and limitless creative spirit.