Detty December: Lagos Generated Over $71.6m In Revenue From Events, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State once again proved why it is the tourism and entertainment capital of Africa with an extraordinary December 2024 season as it generated over $71.6 million in revenue across tourism, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

During the season tagged ‘Detty December’, hotels alone accounted for over $44 million, while short-let apartments contributed over $13 million, underscoring Lagos’ immense economic potential as a destination city.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide SanwoOlu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, spoke during the review of the ‘Lagos State Detty December 2024/2025 Report,’ with officials of Tantacom Experimental Projects and other stakeholders at the weekend.

Aregbe who also commended the report released recently by the MO Africa Consulting on the impressive millions of dollars revenues generated from the December, said tourism remains a vital driver of economic growth and cultural preservation for Lagos State, with the “Ember” season playing a key role.

Recall that during the ‘Detty December,’ Lagos hosted a wide array of spectacular events that drew massive crowds and highlighted Nigeria’s rich heritage, among which were the Mrs. Universe Africa event, Greater Lagos Fiesta, music concerts, fashion shows, cultural exhibitions, culinary events, Spotify Wrapped Concert, Lungu Boy Block Party, Rhythm Unplugged, Entertainment Week Lagos, Joeboy, The La Vida Experience, African Fashion Week, and Fashion Souk.

The season also drewlocals and members of the Nigerian diaspora, popularly known as IJGBs (I Just Got Back), as well as international tourists who were eager to experience the energy and diversity that make Lagos a global cultural destination.

