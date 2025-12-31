Detty December Fest 2025 Ends, Showcasing Culture, Entertainment

Detty December Fest 2025 has concluded in Lagos, delivering a monthlong celebration of music, culture and live experiences The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival,which held at Ilubirin from Dec. 7 to Dec. 29, was staged in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture,and Creative Economy.

Dubbed “Africa’s Real Summer”, Detty December Fest delivered a four-highlight-day programme within a month-long series of cultural and musical experiences that drew large crowds throughout December.

According to the organisers, the festival has now positioned itself as one of the most anticipated endof-year events on the African continent. NAN reports that the festival culminated in high-energy performances featuring international stars, leading African artistes and hundreds of fans in a vibrant celebration of music and culture.

International hip-hop stars, Busta Rhymes and Gunna, headlined the festival, drawing global attention to the Lagos-based event. African music heavyweights: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Shenseea, Phyno, Fave, Juma Jux, Qing Madi and Diamond Platnumz also delivered standout performances.

The festival officially opened on Dec. 7 with a theatrical spectacle featuring aerial ballerinas, setting the tone for the month-long programme. According to the organisers, the grand opening night featured performances by Wande Coal, Young Jonn, Ice Prince, Darey, Fola, Shoday and Jerry Shaffer.

NAN reports that the opening night combined music, stage design and live artistry, reinforcing the festival’s ambition to deliver a world-class entertainment experience. The festival collaborated with the Ministry as part of efforts to align creative entertainment with national cultural promotion.

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, described Detty December Fest as “a defining contributor” to Nigeria’s cultural ecosystem. According to Musawa, the festival plays a key role in strengthening Nigeria’s global creative presence and driving holiday tourism.

The organisers said the Ilubirin waterfront location proved suitable for hosting large-scale international events. Reflecting on the festival’s success, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Livespot360, Deola Art-Alade, highlighted Lagos residents’ enthusiasm for live music.

“This year showed that the appetite for Detty December Fest is real,” Alade said. According to her, Ilubirin demonstrated that Lagos is ready to host a world-class December entertainment experience.

She added: “This is only the beginning”, signalling plans for future expansion of the festival. Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Darey Art-Alade, said the festival was designed to reflect the spirit of Lagos. “We set out to create a festival that feels true to Lagos, fresh and exciting,” Art-Alade said.

According to him, the positive response from artistes and fans confirmed the creative vision behind the event. NAN reports that Detty December Fest 2025 set a new benchmark for live entertainment in Lagos.