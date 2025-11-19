Detty December: 8 Concerts To Attend In Lagos This December

Detty December is around the corner again, while people are planning vacations, slaycations and baecations, one of the major events that rock Lagos is musical concerts from Afrobeats artistes.

Are you an IJGB (I JUST GOT BACK) planning a trip to Lagos this December, and you’re looking for what will spice up your vacation, or are you just a shill Lagosian looking for what will spice up your December? Not to worry, New Telegraph got you covered!

Here is a list of 8 shows coming up this December, as well as the dates, venues and ticket prices for the show.

1. Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos

Vado has announced that his December Live in Lagos concert will be coming up on the 27th of December at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. Tickets are available on kizzdaniel.com Prices are as follows:

Early Bird Regular: N30,000

Early Bird VIP: N100,000

Bronze Table Seat for 1: N500,000

Silver Table Seat for 1: N750,000

Gold Table Seat for 1: N1,000,000

Bronze Table: N5,000,000

Silver Table: N7,500,000

Gold Table: N10,000,000

2. The Cavemen. Concert, Lagos

Nigerian Afro-highlife duo, The Cavemen, have announced that their concert will hold on the 27th December, 2025, at Fidelity Ground, Oniru, Lagos. Tickets are available at staycavy.com and their prices include:

Early Bird: Sold Out

General Access: N43,300

VIP: N162,100

Gold Ticket: N324,100

Platinum Table: N2,160,000

3. Victony- The Bonfire Experience

Victony has announced that his December show will take place at Plot 2, Block 2, Okunde Blue Water Scheme, Off Remi Olowude Street, Lekki, Lagos. Tickets are available on outlawville.com. Prices are as follows:

Early Bird: N20,000

Standard Tickets: N30,000

VIP: N100,000

4. Johnny Drille- Johnny’s Room 7 (Live Out Loud)

Johnny Drille has announced that his Live Out Loud Concert will take place in Abuja on the 30th of November and on the 7th of December at SystemSpecs (HQ), Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Lagos. Tickets are available on PartyVest and www.johnnydrille.com, prices include:

Standard Tickets: N20,000

Golden Circle: N30,000

VIP: N100,000

Table: N1,500,000

5. Fireboy DML Live in Concert Lagos

Fireboy DML have announced that his Live in Concert will take place on the 28th of December at EKO Hotel and Suites. Tickets are available on tinyurl.com/fireboyconcert, prices are as follows:

Early Bird: N25,000

VIP (Early Bird): N100,000

VVIP: N400,000

Blaze Table: N4,000,000

Inferno Table: N7,000,000

Wildfire: N10,000,000

6. Flavour- Flytime Fest 2025

Flavour’s concert for December has been announced to hold on the 22nd of December, 2025 at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos. Ticket prices and where to buy the tickets have not been made public yet.

7. Asake- Fly Time Fest 2025

Asake’s Flytime Fest 2025 has been announced to hold at the Eko Convention Centre on the 24th of December, 2025. Ticketing details are yet to be announced.

8. Davido Flytime Fest 2025

Flytime Fest has announced that Davido’s December show will hold at the Eko Convention Centre on the 25th of December, 2025. Ticketing details are yet to be made public.