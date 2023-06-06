Dettol named Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic partner

Dettol, a leading global brand in hygiene and cleanliness, has been named the Official Hygiene Partner of the prestigious Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic. This collaboration marks an important milestone in promoting health and safety in the world of football.

The Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic, founded by Nigerian professional footballer Ogenyi Onazi, aims to nurture young talent and provide opportunities for aspiring footballers to showcase their skills. The clinic brings together talented athletes from diverse backgrounds, offering them a platform to learn from experienced coaches and scouts from renowned football clubs. As the Official Hygiene Partner, Dettol will play a pivotal role in ensuring the health and well-being of all participants, coaches, and staff throughout the duration of the clinic. Dettol’s commitment to maintaining high hygiene standards aligns perfectly with the core values of the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic, which prioritizes the overall welfare of its attendees.

Dettol will provide a range of hygiene products and educational materials to promote good hygiene practices among participants. This will include the distribution of Dettol hand sanitizers, soaps, and disinfectant solutions, as well as informative workshops on proper handwashing techniques and personal hygiene habits.

Speaking about the partnership, Ogenyi Onazi expressed his excitement, stating, “We are delighted to have Dettol on board as our Official Hygiene Partner. Their expertise in hygiene and commitment to public health will greatly enhance the safety of our participants. Together, we can ensure that the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic maintains the highest standards of cleanliness, enabling young talents to shine on the field while prioritizing their health and well-being.”

As a leading brand trusted by millions worldwide, Dettol is renowned for its strong emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness. By collaborating with the Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic, Dettol aims to leverage its expertise and resources to create a safer and healthier environment for all participants and contribute to the overall success of the clinic.

The highly anticipated Ogenyi Onazi Football Scouting Clinic will be held from June 6th to June 9th, 2023. The event will take place at The Stable, Union Bank, located in the vibrant Surulere district of Lagos, Nigeria.