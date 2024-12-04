Detractors Attempt To Starve Us Fund Didn’t Affect Project Execution – Fubara

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that no matter how hard detractors tried to starve the State of funds, his administration will continue to provide social services and infrastructure projects to the people.

The Governor said, his determination remains to make the people happy with the mantra of “Rivers First”, which is why he will not politicise projects’ delivery.

Fubara spoke when he inaugurated the reconstructed 11.8 kilometres of Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road, along Okehi-Omuma Road, in Etche Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He stated that the 14 days that have been set aside in December 2024 will be used to showcase the landmark projects undertaken by his administration to prove that it has remained focused.

These set of projects, he said, are definitely going to transform the socio-economic status of communities in the benefitting Local Government Areas in the State.

He said, “But, today, we are starting to showcase what we have done in those months when people were asking what are we doing? Where is the fund?

“I am happy to say here, that I stand to be challenged, this administration has not borrowed to execute projects. The only money we borrowed was the one we used for the Ring Road project, and everybody is aware of it.

“Go and bring any paper. Go to the Debt Management Office and check if we have asked for anything. We don’t need it. What is important is the little we are getting, we are applying it rightly.”

Fubara asserted that everybody is also aware that his administration has paid the N85,000 new minimum wage he promised Rivers civil servants, which is more than the N70,000 national minimum wage.

This, he said, further affirms the commitment and love of his administration to Rivers people, who have continued to stand by his government with unalloyed support.

Fubara, however, acknowledged how tough it has been amidst the political crisis, to provide a climate of peace and security to Rivers people, which has been achieved on a continuous basis.

He said, “Even when we are struggling to meet the basic needs of government, which is protecting the lives of the people, their property and providing services; even when they are working to make sure that we can’t provide services, that we have to stave, we are determined to make sure that our people are happy.

“And we said, whatever it will cost us, we must make sure that we did this. So, I am happy the contractor didn’t disappoint us. I am also happy that the communities, both in Etche and Omuma, gave us the needed support.”

Fubara said the Okehi-Umuola-Eberi Link Road is a major access route, and cannot be left in deplorable condition, adding that the Umuakali-Eberi-Omodu Road on the other end has already been earmarked for commissioning.

He noted, “We were here about five months ago when we came to inspect the extent of the job that was ongoing in Omuma.

“I stand to be challenged, Omuma for more than eight years had not witnessed any project. It was in our administration that we awarded the Umuakali-Eberi road.

“The road was almost completed when we came. So, we said, how can we be going to commission a project and the access road is bad?

“So, I said we must, no matter what it will cost us, ensure that the access road to Omuma is properly fixed so that when we go to Omuma to commission that project, it will be an easy and smooth drive.”

