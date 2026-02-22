Detox: Get Hydrated With Infused Water

The weather is getting hotter and it is the best time to keep your body hydrated. This is where the most important beverage in the world comes into play, water. But sadly, not many love to drink water the way they drink juice.

Others admit they forget to drink enough water every day while majority say because water is tasteless, they prefer for sweet beverages If you don’t like water, you must love infused water Infused water is any combination of fruits, vegetables, and herbs immersed in cold water. Infused water helps with detoxification.

It gives an instant boost of energy and helps with hydrartion.

An international social media influencer once rated infused water among the most important drinks to give the body. In his remark, he said infused water is far nutritious to the body than drinking ordinary plain water because there are Vitamins the body can absorb.

Infused water presents a better way to get attracted to drinking water often. This works better for people, who do not like eating fruits but like fruit flavoured water. It’s like getting your benefits both ways, drinking enough water as well as getting the needed Vitamins at the same time.

These simple detox water recipes are inexpensive, have almost zero calories, and taste great too. They are also called detox water, fruit flavoured water, or fruit infused water. Infused water can be with fresh fruit, fragrant herbs, raw veggies, and or spices.

There are simple steps to learn how to make your own healthy, nutritious flavoured water with nothing artificial, just the goodness of real foods, herbs, and spices. Looking to try some awesome fruit infused water at home? You can try Green Tea, Lime and Lemon infusion, which is very good for fat burn and headache.

Cucumber, Lime and Lemon, best for water weight removal and bloating. Strawberry and Kiwi infusion is best for digestion and immune system protection. Lemon, Lime and Orange infusion reduces heartburn.

How to make

Gather ingredients

You can use large glass bottles or jars with lids. Give the add-ins a good wash or rinse. You can leave the fruits or veggies peeled or unpeeled.

That’s up to you. Try to use organic if you can. Avoid any fruit that’s bruised or overly ripe, or herbs that don’t look fresh.

Add the fruit, herbs, spices or whatever you want to use into a bottle of cool water. Or you could add it to the bottle and then fill it up with water. Use thin slices or small cubes because the flavour will infuse more quickly.