Dethroning Me As Wazirin Gaya Belated, Says Ex-Kano SSG

Former Secretary to the Kano State Government Alhaji Usman Alhaji has described his removal as Wazirin Gaya by the state government and the Emir of Gaya as an action in futility and belated.

Responding to the news of his removal two weeks ago, he said: “We carefully examined the reports of my sacking which though was not even formally communicated to me both in written or otherwise and found it unfounded and belated.”

Alhaji added: “Recall that the Kano State House of Assembly promulgated a law banning all the first class Emirs/ Emirates in the state. “Consequent upon that Alhaji Usman Alhaji ceased to be the Waziri of Gaya Emirate.

“Secondly, the banning and dissolution of Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi first class emirates/Emirs was followed by the establishment of second class emirate/ emirs respectively (downgrading them).

“This action was the reason why Wazirin Gaya Alhaji Usman Alhaji alongside other traditional titleholders numbering over 100 stayed away from their respective palaces.”

He also said the Emir of Gaya made a formal request to the governor for approval to reinstate some titleholders, including him as the Wazirin Gaya but some names were denied approval.