Deteriorating Electricity: Sack Or Reassign Power Minister, Group Tells Tinubu

An Osun Statbased Civil Society Organization, The Osun Masterminds (TOM), has expressed concern over the deteriorating electricity supply across the country.

The Rights group implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of urgent national importance rethink the assignment of Mr. Adebayo Adelabu as the Minister of Power.

Addressing a press conference on the happening in Osun and Nigeria, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, the Executive Director of Osun Masterminds, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli called for the Adelabu’s sack for incompetence.

“We implore the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of urgent National importance, to rethink the assignment of Mr. Bayo Adelabu as the Minister of Power.

“The electricity situation has worsened across the country, making life harder for the average Nigerian.

“The Minister, having failed to efficiently manage the power sector, has shown himself incapable of giving the sector the needed leadership and should therefore be sacked or reassigned to a different Ministry that suits his capacity”.

New Telegraph recalls that the Minister of Power had summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, and the Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria to a ‘crucial meeting’ over the erratic electricity supply facing the country.

On his verified X page the minister expressed concern over the deteriorating electricity supply across the country.

He said this led to the summon which hopes to discuss the worsening power supply and to collectively find lasting solutions.