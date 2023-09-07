Detecting Visual Defects Early, Key To Preventing Blindness

…As Osn Laments Empty Cornea Bank After 30 Years Existence, Begins Donation Drive

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has called on the Lagos State Government to continue to support the school health programme initiative, one of which is eye screening for primary school pupils aimed to detect and correct visual defects early This comes as the Opthalmological Society of Nigeria (OSN) has cried out over cultural and traditional factors limiting people in Nigeria from donating corneal which can help some blind persons to regain the vision.

The OSN has lamented that despite being established 30 years ago, the corneal bank in the country remains empty. These are the highlights of the OSN 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) & 47th Scientific Conference, which was held at the Raddison Blu hotel, Ikeja from August 30 to September 1. The theme for the conference is ‘Improving Access to Quality Eye Care’. The sub themes are ‘ ‘Sustainable School Eye Health Programme’ and ‘Conceal Donation & Eye Banking.’

In her address, Mrs Sanwo-Olu stressed that it is important to detect vision impairment in school children early. Highlighting how school health programme can detect visual challenge in school children, Mrs San- wo-Olu said, “I remember one of my children; I didn’t know she could not see well.and it was a school that picked it up after they noticed that every time she was colliding with something. “Through, the school, we had their school clinic write a referral.

Thereafter, she went for an eye check, adding, “It’s very important that we catch them early.” Similarly, she commended the OSN for its continuous effort and commitment in promoting and advocating quality eye care delivery, most especially in coming up with this programme platform to discuss and dissect issues relating to eye care. On the empty Corneal Bank; the President of OSN, Dr. Abiola Oyeleyle said the association hss started to reach the unreached or as he says making the invisible visible.

"Now what we are trying to do this time is the key thing for us is to preach the gospel and stop winking in the dark. "We need to be able to wink where people will see us and who will help us? It is the media. We

The curve helps your eye focus on objects that are close or far away. On the need to partner with them so they are soldiers in this fight again blindness. Giving reasons for the near zero interest towards the donation of cornea in the country, he said there are traditional reasons or cultural reasons why people don’t want to donate their cornea. “A lot of people will feel: ‘look let me go back to my marker as I came’ and they wouldn’t want to donate their corneas.

A lot of them might say, ‘let me donate my cornea’ but at the time of death their relatives are against it. And also they said they want to donate but things haven’t been put in place to receive it. So, they are so many reasons why we haven’t been able to achieve what we want to achieve and ways of tackling the barriers are what we discuss in our meetings.” On the way forward, Oyeleye said, “First we have to address the population and let them see people who have benefited from the corneal draft operation.

“Imagine someone telling you I was blind before but now I can see and he says I had an operation which took maybe one hour time or whatever time and I can see and my quality of life has gone up. “Those are the things that will encourage people and also let them know that even if they donate their cornea it’s nothing to do with reincarnation that the physical body is going to disintegrate. Meanwhile it’s the physical body we are trying to take the cornea from rather than say we will bury everything because of reincarnation.

