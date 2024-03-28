Detaining VeryDarkMan For Over 24 Hours Is Oppression – Fayose

Social media commentator, Isaac Fayose has opined that the Nigerian Police Force detaining famous social media critic, VeryDarkMan for over 24 hours is simply oppression.

In a viral video shared via his Instagram page, the brother of former governor of Ekiti State claimed that detention should never go longer than 24 hours in Nigeria.

However, VeryDarkMan has been in detention for over five days without court order.

Fayose further inquired on why, despite meeting all standards and more, he was being held by the police.

According to Fayose, even though they are right to accuse him of a crime, they still need to file charges against him.

Speaking further, he stated that VeryDarkMan is a good man and keeping him there through Easter is oppression, suppression and killing people’s voice, which is not good for a nation.

He also called for the release of Verydarkman and counselled people to always do good and refrain from pursuing unhealthy retribution against others.

Watch Video Below;