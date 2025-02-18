Detained Ugandan Opposition Figure Treated In Clinic Overnight

Share

Detained Ugandan opposition politician, Kizza Besigye, on hunger strike for a week, has been returned to prison after being in a clinic overnight, his allies have said.

The 68-year-old was rushed to a private medical facility in a prison ambulance as his his health was deteriorating, his lawyer Erias Lukwago wrote earlier on Facebook.

Besigye was charged in a military court with illegal possession of a firearm, threatening national security, as well as treason, which carries the death sentence. He denies the accusations, reports the BBC.

The news about his health came hours after a cabinet minister said he had seen Besigye in jail.

He urged him to resume eating and pledged to drop his military trial.

Another leading opposition politician, Bobi Wine, along with human rights activists, went to the prison yesterday to visit Besigye.

Share

Please follow and like us: