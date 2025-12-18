The Federal Government has disclosed that the Nigerian aircraft detained in Burkina Faso over airspace violation will on Thursday depart from the West African country to Portugal.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Burkina Faso Government released the detained 11 Nigerian soldiers and the aircraft after a high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, led a presidential delegation to meet with the country’s military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

According to a statement issued by the Minister’s media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, the meeting resolved contending issues relating to the soldiers and the aircraft amicably, in the spirit of constructive engagement between both countries.

“In the same spirit of constructive engagement, the two governments amicably resolved the issue concerning Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew, reinforcing confidence and highlighting the effectiveness of dialogue in addressing sensitive matters,” the statement said.

Speaking further, he said the plane is set to fly to Portugal for maintenance, as it was scheduled before the incident with Burkina Faso authorities.

“They are not coming to Nigeria, but proceeding to Portugal for the servicing of the aircraft. Will leave for Portugal today,”