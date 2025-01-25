Detained Kano Anti-Graft Boss, Muhyi Released On Bail

Share

The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado who was arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit and detained at the Zone One Police headquarters has been released.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Rimingado was arrested on Friday evening over the confiscation of property allegedly linked to the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The anti-graft commission chairman who was released on bail on self-recognition was asked to write a statement before his release around 10.45 PM Friday night.

‘’He was questioned about property seized in the suit of over N4b diversion of fund allegation against the former managing director of Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited, (KASCO) Bala Muhammed Inuwa and three others,” the source said.

‘’The confiscated property from Bala Inuwa is said to be owned allegedly by APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.”

”The former managing director boasted about that to the anti-corruption officials when they were at the Bompai police headquarters in Kano recently, noting that nobody can take away the property from him, ”the source added.

However, the police directed Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado to report at the Force headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further questioning.

