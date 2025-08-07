Detained For 2 Months: Group Pays Hospital Bill For Blind Man Whose Wife Was Delivered Of Twins

A human rights organisation, Stand For Humanity Foundation, has paid the hospital bills of twins, Akuyoma and Nwakaego Duruaku, newborn daughters of a visually impaired man, two months after their birth.

The founder of the organisation, Chidiebube Okeoma, in a statement on Monday, disclosed that the set of twins were delivered June 1, but were unable to leave the hospital because of outstanding delivery charges of N600,000.

Okeoma, a journalist and humanitarian disclosed that the kids’ visually impaired father, Ndubuisi Duruaku and mother, Chiamaka Duruaku, were unable to raise the funds which resulted to their prolonged two months stay at the hospital after being discharged.

Okeoma said that his organisation stepped into the matter on Au- gust 1st and after two days, the funds were raised with the babies driven home by the organisation, with food stuff and money given to the nursing mother.