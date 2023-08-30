Details Of How Police Arrest Gay Couple, 65 Others During Same-Sex Marriage Emerge

Further details have emerged on how police officers from Ekpan Division in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State arrested 67 suspects for allegedly conducting a same-sex wedding ceremony.

The State Police Command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe who represented the state Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abbas, said in a statement made available to newsmen that the incident began to unravel when policemen intercepted a male cross-dresser who claimed to be an actor.

He said, “On August 27, 2023, around 9 pm, operatives of the divisional patrol team attached to Ekpan Division intercepted a male cross-dresser who claimed to be an actor; upon interrogation, he confessed that he is a member of a certain gay club and that he was on his way to join his fellow members for a gay marriage ceremony.”

“Acting on intelligence gathered, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, raided Teebolus Hotel off Refinery Road, Ekpan, Warri, The operatives arrived at the said hotel, and the gay members immediately took to flight, scampering in different directions.

“The policemen chased and arrested 67 suspects both male and female for allegedly conducting and attending a same-sex wedding between Daniel Pius (the groom), 22, and Maxwel Ohwonohwo (the bride), 20.” The suspects were arrested at 9 p.m.

“The venue of the illicit event was searched, and the following items were recovered at the scene: one codeine bottle, three cups of refined Canadian Loud, five sachets of SK, one sachet of tramadol, four tablets of Molly drug, one crusher, and gay marriage ceremonial dresses.”

One of the paraded suspects who identified himself as Emmanuel Alex, told journalists that he was invited to an award event and he was surprised that after the segment was over around midnight, he saw some of the men changing to ladies’ wear.

Edafe said further: “During the investigation, one of the suspects, Abel Daniel, 23, stated that while he was under the influence of alcohol, one male suspect who is at large had sex with him through his anus at the hotel.

“The suspects and exhibits are in custody, and efforts are intensifying to ensure the arrest of the fleeing members for possible prosecution.”

He warned that explicit or implicit public show of amorous relationships between people of the same sex is prohibited in the state.

Edafe added that any act of defiance is detrimental and deviants would be brought to book in accordance with the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2013.