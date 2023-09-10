Details Of Deputy CBN Gov, Aishah Ahmad’s Arrest Emerge

The secret investigator appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has spoken with Aishah Ahmad, the Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for financial system stability.

As the investigator looks into the bank’s financial records under the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, all of the CBN’s deputy governors are being questioned one after the other.

Sunday Telegraph, however, gathered that the deputy governors are being asked to attest to their familiarity with a variety of decisions made by the bank over the last eight years.

The board of the apex bank is made up of the governor and the four deputies.

The Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja is the location of the investigation team’s office, where the deputy governors have been appearing as needed.

It was further gathered that some have been invited thrice and shown documents to confirm if they were aware of the transactions.

Ex-Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Jim Osayande Obazee was appointed as the special investigator in July.

Emefiele is being questioned by the secret police and Obazee over his stewardship of the apex bank.

A 20-count charge bordering on alleged fraud has been filed against Emefiele after he was initially arraigned over a gun charge.

A source close to Ahmad said she is at home and was not detained by the DSS.

The source said, “I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family.”

It would be recalled that Ahmad alongside Edward Adamu was reappointed as CBN deputy governor and confirmed by the Senate in December 2022.