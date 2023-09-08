Details Of Akeredolu Meeting With Ondo Stakeholders Emerge 

Details of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu‘s meeting with key stakeholders in Ondo State on Friday have emerged.

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that Akeredolu arrived back in Nigeria after spending nearly three months in Germany to take care of his health.

Speaking with Ondo stakeholders who visited him in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on September 8 assured them that he is fully recovered and will successfully complete his term.

He added that he thanked his cabinet members for their prayers and dedication to their jobs while he was gone, adding that he hoped to live to see out his term in 2025.

While thanking God for his health, Akeredolu said it was the will of the good people of Ondo State that came to pass, saying he has fully returned and will immediately resume duties.

He said “God has done what the majority of our people wanted. The majority of our people here knelt down and prayed for our return, and we have returned.

“I came back yesterday, and as you know, it was a long journey. I decided that I must meet with you today. God has answered our prayers, and we give Him all the glory. I can assure you that our return is to the glory of God and the prayers of all of you here and those who wished us well.

“I will be alive to complete my full tenure in office. I want to tell you that I am back, and I will resume work immediately. This is my letter of resumption.”

It was reported that when Akeredolu departed Nigeria for Germany in June 2023, he officially delegated the responsibilities of governing the state to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, by transferring power to him in an acting capacity through a letter communicated to the Ondo State House of Assembly.