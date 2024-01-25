Destroys Smuggled Item Unfit for Consumption in Sokoto

The Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has destroyed quantum of smuggled items certified to be unfit for human consumption. Items destroyed include unregistered Tomato Paste, Condensed Milk, Alfakher Shisha, Ginjar Tea, Maggi and others.

The destruction of the millions of naira worth of items took place at Kwannawa Dump Site, Sokoto State and was witnessed by Heads of Security Agencies and Government officials. The Area Controller of the command, Alhaji Musa Omale, stated that this is in line with the service mandate of smuggling suppression while conducting the destruction of seized items certified by the National Agency for food and Drugs administrative and Control (NAFDAC) to be unfit for human consumption.

Omale further stated that, “Section 245 of NCS Act 2023 empower the Service to seize goods that contravene Customs and Excise Laws and be disposed in such a manner the Service directs. “The disposal of items by destruction as we witnessed today is carried out as a last resort. “These are unregistered smuggled items that the National Agency for Food and drug Administrative and Control (NAFDAC) certified to be unfit for human consumption.”

The Controller further warned smugglers to desist from the dastardly act which is inimical to the Health of Nigerians, the Economy and overall Development of the country. He further assured that as the gate keeper of the nation’s border, the Service will not relent in its effort to ensure that goods un- healthy for human consumption and injurious to the economy do not see the light of the day.

In his remark, the Sokoto Coordinator of NAFDAC, commended the Service for assisting the agency in the fight against unregistered food items and drugs. “Any food items or drugs that did not pass through NAFDAC scrutiny, registration and approval are deemed to be unfit for human consumption as their quality and safety are not guaranteed,” he added.