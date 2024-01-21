Destroying the Evil Cycle

See what Jesus Christ says: “Every plant, which my heavenly father hath not planted, shall be rooted up”. You have your own roles to play in any divine intervention in your life. Man has his own part to play and God has his own parts to play in any miracle of life. Note that! It’s an error to think it’s All up to God, and it’s a grave mistake to think it’s all up to God, for anything good to happen in your life on the earth. A cycle is a series of events that happen repeatedly in the same order. An evil cycle is a series of unfortunate events that happens repeatedly in the same order. Evil can be lose of every kind: death, miscarriages, constant disappointments, sickness, chronic diseases, poverty, failures of all kinds, etc.

These things have a way of reappearing and repeating themselves in the life of a Man. When a particular evil thing always repeats itself in your life or in your family lineage, or your relationships at a particular time/season/stage or at a particular situation, that is an evil cycle. In some fam- ily for example, the men either die mysteriously at a certain younger age or the women never get married to their own legitimate husbands. Those are fam- ily evil cycles. Some people never receive anything good or peradventure any good thing is coming their ways, they will just have a particular dream and that good thing will just pass over them. Some struggle to grow business/career but never pass a particular level. There are many cycles of evils, your own experience may be different, but one thing is com- mon about all cycles of evil, that thing is demonic activities.

The devil is the one behind every evil cycle; know and note that. What are the things that bring cycles of evils into the life any man? The number one thing is sin, the number two thing is iniquity, the number three thing is transgression. Sin, iniquity and transgression, all brings any man under curses which triggers demons to oppress and to afflict nations and people ( a group or individual) with cycles of evil. Sin is a killer, iniquities and transgressions are not to be toyed with. How can you be freed from cycles of evils? 1. Be Born Again: to be born again is the primary and the most important step you need to take before you can be freed from the bondages of the wicked cycles of evil operating in your life.

To be born again, you must believe on the sacrifice of the blood of Jesus Christ, the sufferings, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ the Son of the living God grants us forgiveness of all our sins and break every curse in our lives, and gives us a new beginning. When you now have faith in the forgiveness and mercy God gives to you through Jesus Christ, you will be forgiven all your past sins, iniquities and transgressions, you will be justified, sanctified and made ready for God’s glory. 2.) Seek knowledge and understanding from God with great passion in humility to God: Without adequate and accurate knowledge and understanding you can’t amount to anything in life.

No accident is a success and no success is an accident, every way of good success demands good knowledge and understanding. The knowledge we are talking about here is the spiritual knowledge of God through His word, the Bible. Get your Bible and pray to God for knowledge and understanding, God will give it to you. 3. Prayers: God always honour the prayers of His people. Since you’re now born again, and you now possess knowledge and understanding. Heavenly Fa-