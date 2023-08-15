Destiny Etiko’s Ex-Adopted Daughter, Chinenye Pens Heartfelt Message To Her At 35

Chinenye Eucharia, former adopted daughter of Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has caused a buzz online as she pens down a heartfelt birthday message to Destiny.

The up-and-coming actress took to her Instagram page to pen words of encomium to her former mentor, Destiny Etiko who celebrated her 35th birthday today, August 15.

Despite their previous disagreements and accusations of disrespect and ingratitude, Chinenye buried the hatchet and spread positivity to express her well wishes for her.

READ ALSO:

Sharing a photo of Destiny Etiko, Chinenye wrote, “Today the world celebrates an icon, beautiful both inside and out. Mami, I pray that the blessings of God continue to shower upon your life as you step into this new age.

“May you experience abundance and immense happiness. Happy Birthday! Cheers.”

Below are reactions trailing her birthday wishes…

Sandraiheoma said: “This is beautiful

My dear u did well, and for this, I will like all ur pictures, it’s good to always be grateful to the people that helped u no matter what❤️.”

Official_adaezinwoke wrote: “Only God knows how I have been thinking and waiting to see this mother and daughter together again.”

Lolo_chinyereugo commented: “Wetin be some of una problem self… if u no lyk as she celebrates her second mum watch ad pass… I don’t know why some of the Nigerian people lyk when two good people are having a problem. Nne u did well.”

Eastside_goddex added: “And u didn’t tag her u wey bite finger wey feed u chasm people send eh, someone who picked u from nothing to something, wahala.”

See the post below: