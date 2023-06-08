Destiny Etiko Threatens Prankster, Untouchable

Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, has warned famous Nigerian prankster, Chibuike Gabriel, better known as Untouchable to take down a prank video of her circulating the internet from his platforms.

The popular comedian pranked Etiko by planting a supposedly dead human inside the booth of her car, causing her to scream in fear and express anger for toying with her emotions.

In a bid to seek her forgiveness, because he saw how furious Destiny was, pankstar, however, pulled another prank by deceiving her with a car gift.

This act made the actress took to her Facebook page on Wednesday, June 7 in rage and ordered Untouchable to remove the clips from his pages because he refused to compensate her.

The 33-year-old actress issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the prankster to delete the videos or pay for damages and also threatened him if he fails to do so.

Watch Video Below