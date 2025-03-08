Destiny Etiko Slams N100m Lawsuit On Queeneth Over Defamation

Share

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has filed a ₦100 million lawsuit against her colleague Queeneth Hilbert over alleged defamation.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that both actresses had been embroiled in a controversy in which Queeneth Hilbert accused Destiny Etiko of snatching people’s boyfriends.

Reacting to the development, Destiny Etiko filed a ₦100 million defamation lawsuit against Queeneth Hilbert, as announced in an official statement on Instagram.

The statement demanded that Queeneth cease making defamatory statements about Destiny Etiko and retract her defamatory remark within 48 hours.

The statement also debunked the allegations made by Queeneth Hilbert.

The statement reads: “Our client is an actress, a public figure and well known social media personality with large following on the media space.

“Our client’s attention was drawn to your official Instagram publication on Queeneth Hilbert dated the 6th day of March, 2025.

”Wherein, you mentioned our clients and alleged that our client, a reputable figure, always has the prosperity of manipulating and engaging with individuals within your knowledge to obtain material benefits”.

