Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to her social media page to subtly react to the boyfriend snatching allegations leveled against her by her colleague, Queeneth Hilbert.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Queeneth Hilbert, in a now-deleted Instagram post, accused Destiny Etiko of snatching other people’s men while sharing her personal experience with the actress having an affair with her ex-boyfriend, who is a Benz owner.

In a recent development, Destiny Etiko seems unfazed by Queeneth’s claim, as evident from her latest Instagram post.

Destiny Etiko expressed the joy that comes with feeling blessed and favored while also promoting her recently launched mobile payment platform, ‘Bill Me. ’”

Her post reads, “That happiness you feel within when you know how blessed and favoured you are”.

