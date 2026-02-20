New Telegraph

February 20, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Destiny Etiko Challenges…

Destiny Etiko Challenges Colleague Over Alleged Jealousy, Fabricated Stories

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has publicly called out a colleague over what she described as a betrayal marked by fabricated claims and reputational damage.

The actress, in a strongly worded Instagram post shared on Wednesday, accused the unnamed individual of spreading false information about her, alleging that the claims were driven by jealousy over the public admiration she has received for her close relationship with her mother.

Etiko further stated that while she has chosen to forgive the colleague, the emotional toll of the situation cannot be dismissed. According to her, the controversy has extended beyond social media, with her mother reportedly receiving multiple phone calls regarding the allegations.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

She expressed concern over the impact of the claims on her family, noting that her mother has been particularly distressed by the situation.

She described the development as deeply hurtful, especially given the personal nature of the narrative being circulated. Etiko questioned how someone who openly identifies as a Christian could allegedly engage in actions she considers damaging and untrue. She challenged the colleague to publicly address

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Tems, Burna Boy Set New Billboard Hot 100 Record For African Artistes
Read Next

Bloody Congress: Tinubu Summons Aiyedatiwa Over Killings