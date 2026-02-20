Destiny Etiko Challenges Colleague Over Alleged Jealousy, Fabricated Stories

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has publicly called out a colleague over what she described as a betrayal marked by fabricated claims and reputational damage.

The actress, in a strongly worded Instagram post shared on Wednesday, accused the unnamed individual of spreading false information about her, alleging that the claims were driven by jealousy over the public admiration she has received for her close relationship with her mother.

Etiko further stated that while she has chosen to forgive the colleague, the emotional toll of the situation cannot be dismissed. According to her, the controversy has extended beyond social media, with her mother reportedly receiving multiple phone calls regarding the allegations.

She expressed concern over the impact of the claims on her family, noting that her mother has been particularly distressed by the situation.

She described the development as deeply hurtful, especially given the personal nature of the narrative being circulated. Etiko questioned how someone who openly identifies as a Christian could allegedly engage in actions she considers damaging and untrue. She challenged the colleague to publicly address