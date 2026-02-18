Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has taken to her social media page to accuse an undisclosed colleague of actions she described as damaging to her reputation.

In an Instagram post sighted by New Telegraph, Etiko said that although she has chosen to forgive the individual, she cannot overlook what she termed a betrayal that has caused distress to her and her family.

According to the 36-year-old actress, the situation has particularly affected her mother, who has reportedly received several calls concerning the matter.

She wrote, “You asked for forgiveness, and I forgave you, but I can’t forget because this is an abomination and a dent to my name over something I can’t imagine, let alone executing.

“U fabricated so many lies against me just because the people you were with were applauding me for being a good child to my mother,” she said.

Etiko alleged that false claims were circulated about her out of jealousy over the commendations she received for her relationship with her mother.

She expressed disappointment that someone who professes Christianity could act in such a manner and challenged the individual to publicly explain their conduct.

“I can’t remember hurting you. I have forgiven, but I can’t forget. Am pained because my mom herself has received a lot of calls regarding this.

“She is saddened and disappointed that you could do this as a Christian. Pls can u tell the world why u would betray the one you call sister?”

Although she didn’t mention the colleague’s name in her post, fans have speculated that Queeneth Hilbert is the one she is referring to.

“New Telegraph recalls that Destiny Etiko slammed Queeneth with a 100m defamation lawsuit.