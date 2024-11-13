Destiny Boy Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Share

Nigerian singer, Destiny Boy and his partner have expressed joy and excitement as they welcome their first child.

Taking to his Instagram page, Destiny Boy announced the arrival of his newborn, expressing gratitude to God for the baby’s safe delivery.

In adorable baby bump snaps, Destiny Boy’s partner lovingly cradled her bump, as he gazed at her with affection.

The couple’s announcement included a photo celebrating the birth of their baby boy in the United States.

Sharing the photo, he captioned; “Alhamdulillah Junior Is Here !!!! My First Son”

Following his announcement, many have taken to his comment section to celebrate with him, while some had some negative comments.

Reactions Trailing Destiny Boy’s Announcement…

Osinachi Maryam queried, “I do understand oooo?. Na his wife be that or him mom?.Asking respectfully “.

Samantha remarked, “In this life, just try and make money. That’s all for now”.

David Sos stated, “Lil frosh never born, but we dey congratulate you”.

