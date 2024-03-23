Destiny Amaka: Why I’m Ready To Risk It All For Portable

Nollywood actress, Destiny Amaka has revealed why she’s ready to risk it all for controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, as she gushes over the singer.

Saturday Telegraph reports that after Portable teamed up with the UK rapper Skepta, the singer has become a prominent figure in discussions within the Nigerian entertainment scene.

In a recent viral video from Inside Scoops by Pulse, hosted by BBNaija star Uriel Oputa, Destiny Amaka highlighted why the singer has captured her attention as her preferred kind of man.

According to the actress, the singer comes off as intelligent and as a caring man who aligns physically and spiritually with her taste.

She said, “I’m ready to risk my reputation, my family, my career and all because he is intelligent and caring when he loves you. In his nonsense, there’s sense.

“If we are being honest, Portable talks sense from a spiritual and physical aspect. If you’re talking about physical attraction, I am physically attracted to him.”

Reactions as Destiny Amaka vows to risk it all for Portable;

Fidelis32029227 said: “I like the fact that this lady is being genuine. I give her kudos for the fact that she gave reasonable points why she can risk it all for portable. I commend her. She didn’t hide her feelings.”

T0LUSHE noted: “It’s not about Portable’s sense, it’s his money. Another reason to make money guys.”

fuunnad penned: “When Dey say as a man you need to be successful, this is what Dey are talking about. If portable no blow like this I’m naming no fit Dey this lady’s mouth.”

SirMurphy164479 opined: “This one no bi ordinary eyes again. I swear Portable don dey use jazz for all these women.”

Iam_Mimoa reacted: “I understand and relate to it. Portable ans sense and is actually kind when he lives with a woman but in this case, she stylishly said the main reason she wants portable, is cos of his money!”