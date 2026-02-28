Destination Nigeria: Top 10 Must-See Waterfalls

Nigeria as a tourist destination is vastly blessed with unique and diverse offerings, among which are a rich blend of ecotourism destinations. Waterfalls are part of these ecotourism attractions that tourists can explore for an immersive experience. ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA presents top 10 must-visit waterfalls from the vast and rich bouquet of falls in the country

1.Farin Ruwa

Farin Ruwa Waterfall located in Masange Village, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, is an awesome, enchanting and magical waterfall to behold, with an inviting and naturally appealing scenery. It is the only white water, from which the name is derived, waterfall in Nigeria. The waterfall is pure and crystal clear, undiluted.

Quite a unique waterfall with the water cascading down from its Olympian height, which is about 150 meters while the misty cloud swirling and enveloping the atmosphere created by it rises to the high heavens, presents magnificent and picturesque scenery.

During it peak season, which is usually the rain period, the scenery of the water is magical to behold, with the mist enveloping the lush and luscious greenery that is enriched by the rich vegetation. Added to the charming and stunning scenery of the fall, is the rich and abundant birdlife of the fall, as the region is said to attract migrating birds from across the country and Europe.

This reporter has visited this waterfall on many occasions, unfortunately during those visits, the road leading to the waterfall remained a challenge. One is not sure now if the state government has paved the road from Wamba, which is about 30 minutes of tortuous ride on bike to Mas- sange village, host of the waterfall. Also, don’t expect to see any attraction aside the waterfall as none has been de- veloped within sight.

It was supposed to be developed into a major tourism hub as envisaged by the National Tourism Master Plan of the country, which unfortunately was never implemented. However, you feel blessed and fulfilled feasting on the magical scenery of the waterfall. You will savour a cold dip in the water pool at the base of the fall and set up a staycation (picnic) on your own at the foot of the fall.

2.Erin-Ijesha

What Erin Ijesha waterfall lacks in the white-water appeal of Farin Ruwa, it makes up for with other unique proper- ties, especially its expansive nature and luscious landscape, very beautiful and picturesque as well. Also known as Olumirin waterfall, it is located in a town called Erin-Odo in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State. Its very rustic and charming nature is a pull for many visiting alongside its historicity as well.

The first time ever, and unfortunately, the last till now, that this reporter visited the waterfall, he hired a commercial motorcyclist all the way from Ado Ekiti. It was a Herculean and challenging trip, navigating through the many communities down to Ilesha and then through the Ife – Akure Expressway.

At a point, we missed our way, and it took the graciousness of one of the wayfarers to lead us back to the right track. However, the pains and sufferings paled into insignificance the moment we arrived the scene of the waterfall. The gushing sound from a distance is what first alert you to the presence of the waterfall.

I was a lone visitor on the day. Its magic pull was irresistible, with the water gushing down in full force from its hidden source and forming large pool of water at the base.

The fall historicity is an appealing one as legend of the people has it that the wa- terfall, with seven different stages to its final source, is said to be discovered by an old woman, who many then referred to as a princess or daughter of Oduduwa.

She is called Akinla, the founder of Erin-Ijesha town. Olumirin given to the fall by Akinla, who was said to possess some mystical powers, means; Oluwa mirin – another god.

The seventh level of the fall is home to Abake village, which borders Efon-Alaye town in Ekiti State. Interestingly, the fall is very sacred to the people who celebrate it annual in homage to Akinla.

The water from the fall is believed to have some therapeutic and soul cleansing effects just like the water from Osun River (imbued by Osun god- dess) that is celebrated during the Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival.

Here you can have a good swim and picnic all day long. Some distance away from the fall I came across an uncompleted building, which I got to know later was an abandoned hotel project.

I understand that the road is perfect to travel now and new developments, such as hotels and chalets are now available for visitors. Hopefully, some day, I plan to make a repeat visit to the fall.

3.Agbokim

Is another amazing fall, with rich primary vegetation. Located in the tropical or rain forest region of the country makes it quite an enriching fall; in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State, sharing border with Cameroon and Ikom.

It is about 25 kilometers from Ikom town. The sight is electrifying and magical to behold, with the rainbow etched on the water as its cascades down from its base, amidst the lush green vegetation that forms a natural appeal of the fall.

This rainbow effect etched on the water is also visible in Victoria Falls, in Zimba- bwe, which is the most magnificent waterfall in the world. The water is believed to cascade down from seven streams, forming a lake at the bank of the river.

One of the things you would savour on visiting the fall is the traditional cer- emony performed by the people of the community before you are ushered into the majestic presence of the fall. However, this can only be performed if the community leaders are notified ahead of the visit and adequate prepa- rations made.

4.Kwa

Is also located in Cross River State, making it the second waterfalls among other tourist attractions in the state for tourists to explore.

Quite beautiful and magnificence, however, not of the same magnitude as that of Agbokim. The source of the fall is Kwa River, with the water cascading down a series of steep steps.

This is actually one of the unique elements of the fall, as the scenery created by this is quite stunning and breathtaking. You are transported into an ethereal world by the appealing natural pull of the fall. With its rich and abundant biodiver- sity, it allows for staycation and picnic.

5.Owu

Located in Owa Onire in Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State, it is regarded as the tallest waterfall in West Africa, measuring 120 meters above sea level, with the water cascading 330 feet down an escarpment. It features rocky outcrops, with the wa- ter pouring down with force into a pool of ice-cold water below.

The road to the fall is unpaved and rugged, however, it presents an exciting and historically fulfilling moment when you finally make it to the sight of the fall. It is believed to bloom and in its rich element during the rain season, which is the best time to visit to savour its rich offerings.

6.Arinta

It is located in Ipole Illoro, a sleeping and rustic rural community in Ekiti State, with Efon-Alaye community overlooking it.

Arinta boast forested enclave and offers an opportunity to enjoy nature trail while tracking the fall. Wooden platform has been constructed within its enclave to make it easy to access the fall.

It is another beautiful and naturally inviting fall to explore, with the water gushing massively down from its source to form a large pool of water at the base, making for refreshing cold dip for many.

On a visit to Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Centre, which is nearby, it is one of the sites that is recommended to explore as part of an enriching experience of nature.

7.Assop

It is perhaps the most popular with many people in the country and comes with naturally rich attractions. It is located on the outskirts of Jos city; tucked away within the inner recesses of Jos– Akwanga Road in Plateau State. The fall is quite captivating and naturally pleasing, as it is nestled within the Assop River. It has a fascinating ambience to explore and witness immersive experience.

It used to be a popular stopover in those good old days when night travelling was popular, as travelling from Lagos to Jos, and from other parts of the country, you stopover to explore the sight and the rich offerings by various hawkers and vendors that ply their trade within sight.

A visit to the fall offers many interesting propositions including; nature trail and hiking for those adventurous enough while picnic or staycation is one of the most popular activities in sight.

8.Awhum

Situated in Ama – Ugwe village of Awhum town in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, the fall also presents some interesting historicity and appealing natural elements.

Its creation resulted from a massive out- crop of granite rock with water flowing from the top to form a stream at its base. Some parts of the waterfall are usually warm through the various seasons.

The fall, which is near the Awhum Monastery; Our Lady of Mount Calvary Monastery, owned by a Catholic organisation, is 30 metres high.

It is one of the few falls in Nigeria that is said to have both curative and therapeutic powers. With a rich history, the caves are said to form a protective shed for the people of the community. It is a good location for staycation and religious retreats.

9.Gurara

This fall is also very popular and it is located in Gurara area, sandwiched between Suleja and Minna, Niger State. It is believed to have derived its name from Gurara village, which borders the river that makes up the fall. Its location is also close to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which makes it a very popular attraction for visitors and residents of the FCT.

10. Matsirga

Matsirga Waterfalls, located within Fantswam chiefdom territory. It is called Ka̱byek Tityong in the local parlance, translated as “River Wonderful.” It is one of its kind in Nigeria and in a very special class, with unique elements as well. It is regarded as a segmented waterfall located near Batadon (Madakiya) in Zangon Kataf LGA of Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The source of the fall is said to be from the beautiful and captivating springs on Kagoro Hills, with the water cascading over a cliff into a plunge pool at the base. With its rich and captivating beauty, the fall, which is a natural enclave, holds a lot of attractions for the people, providing among others pleasant ecotourism experience.

Easy access to the fall is via Kafanchan, as the waterfall lies roughly two kilometres off the Kafanchan–Madakiya Road. Unfortunately, the road is unpaved, with no attractions developed within site to make for enlivening and immersive experience. However, staycation is welcomed, with nature trail and hiking among other activities.

Endnote

It is advisable not to visit any of these waterfalls alone; go with a local guide who knows the terrain or book a tour package from a respected tour operator who knows how to put together an interesting and fun filled staycation.