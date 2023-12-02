Destination Edo Welcomes Radisson Hotel Benin City

…As Govt Signs Deal For Mgt Of 169 Rooms In 2024

Edo State government has never hidden its determination to make Destination Edo one of the leading destinations in Nigeria for both business and leisure travellers. To this end, Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has continued to transform the outlook of the state through the building of dedicated world class infrastructure to service the tourism sector. The latest move in making this dream a reality was manifested last week, as the state government signing an international management agreement, with Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) to manage the state owned 169 bedrooms hotel, to be known as Radisson Hotel Benin City, currently under construction.

The state Governor, Obaseki, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., led the government team that had the state Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Adaze Kalu, among others. While the Director of Development for Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, Erwan Garnier, led the Radisson team that had in attendance the District Marketing and Communications Manager, RHG Nigeria, Oluyemisi Oyekanmi. The signing ceremony was held at the State Executive Council Chamber in Government House, Benin City, after which the team in company of journalists and others toured the property that is located a short distance from the Government House.

Speaking during the ceremony, Obaseki noted that the Radisson Hotel Benin City will boost the growth of the hospitality and tourism sectors and foster economic growth and development in the State. This is as disclosed that the project represents a symbol of the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of the State. “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective vision for progress and development in our beloved State.

The Edo State Radisson Hotel Project represents a symbol of our commitment to fostering economic growth and transforming the landscape of our State,’’ said the governor. Adding, “The hospitality and tourism sectors have long been recognised as powerful catalysts for economic prosperity, creating opportunities for employment, investment, and socio-cultural exchange. By embarking on this ambitious venture, we are signaling our firm belief in the potential of our State as a vibrant and thriving destination.”

Garnier: It’ll play significant role in promotion of business, leisure tourism

While for Garnier, the agreement marks another achievement in the agenda of the group to expand its imprint in Nigeria and Africa, as its target 150 hotels portfolio within the continent in the coming years. This is as he said that, “with our ongoing commitment to expand in Nigeria, a key market in Africa for our scaled growth in Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy, the debut in Benin City, a key state capital, is perfectly aligned with our growth strategy for the country.

“As our first Radisson branded hotel outside of Lagos and Abuja, the Radisson Hotel Benin City will continue to reinforce our brand awareness in Nigeria, especially for the Radisson brand which enables guests to find more harmony in their travel experience. “As a new, upscale, internationally branded hotel, we believe the hotel will play a significant role in promoting tourism and business activities within Benin City and the broader Edo State. This property will change the hotel market in Benin City because there is no hotel with inter- national standard.

‘‘Our vision is to offer a product to local, regional and international customers by having brand new and upscale hotel product, multiple food and beverage out- lets, leisure facility, with a spa and a gym and swimming pool. Meeting facility for even the MICE market. ‘‘Our vision is to attract both leisure and business customers to the hotel because Benin City is a place with a lot of history, attracting leisure and also have a history of business here and we believe that both segments will be attracted.’’

Kalu: Gateway to experience unique hospitality, culture, treasure troves of Edo

Enthused by the development, Kalu ex- cited the people with the captivating nature of the property, as he noted that, “we are sculpting the landscape of our State by creating a new landmark that will shape the perception of Edo State in the eyes of the world. We envision a future where our State is synonymous with warm hospitality, unrivalled natural beauty, and rich cultural heritage. “The hotel will serve as a gateway for visitors to experience the unique people, culture and treasures that Edo State holds. The Radisson Hotel Project will position Edo State as a destination for capital.

We are pleased to partner with Radisson Hotel Group on this laudable project. ‘‘As you can all see, this edifice is still under construction. In 12 months it will be a finished project and it will offer exquisite comfort, class, luxury, you have gym here, you have a spa, exquisite and fine dining, and mouth watery cuisines. This is definitely a project that aligns perfectly with His Excellency vision to make Edo State great again, ‘‘We definitely have a good story to tell. The fact is that this will not only create opportunity for employment but it will also showcase the cultural heritage that we have in Edo State.

Edo State is very critical and pivotal state because every person going through to the East, to the North and to Lagos, they have to come through here. ‘‘So, it is very critical, a transit hub, therefore, you are going to have international and domestic travellers lodging in this hotel from time to time. You have great business conferences, wedding events, banquet hall is here and I can also guarantee you that there is no competition because of the brand that we are bringing into Edo State. ‘‘This international management agreement is one of a kind, you have a state of the art property here that will be well managed by the Radisson Hotel Group. This is a very significant milestone in this administration.’’

Facilities/services

Featuring 169 rooms, the hotel’s array of Scandinavian-inspired accommodation will range from contemporary standard rooms to expansive executive suites, including a presidential suite. Also, it boasts meetings and events spaces consisting of a 507sqm sub-divisible ballroom, three meeting rooms and a pre-function area for a wide range of tailored events. Creating a social hub for delectable cuisine, the hotel’s gastronomic offering will include a lobby bar and café, an all- day dining restaurant as well as a pool bar and grill. To provide a harmonious stay, guests can also unwind in the hotel’s gym and spa.