Destination 2030: We Want To Use Our Culture, Creative, Tourism Assets To Attract Global Interest – Musawa

Share

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa has hinted at a new blueprint in the works by the Ministry to create a data base that will warehouse the cultural, tourism and creative assets of the country for the purpose of attracting investment in the development, promotion and marketing of these assets.

This formed the crux of the Destination 2030 Strategic Retreat held recently at the Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, Ikogosi, Ekiti State. The Minister led her team and other stakeholders to the discussion table where focus was among other things on the integration of technology and data into Nigeria’s tourism development agenda.

Speaking on this development, Musawa disclosed, “One of the key drivers of growth and investment in any sector is access to reliable data. When we came on board at the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, we identified the urgent need to properly collate and document data for Nigeria’s creative, cultural, and tourism industries.

‘‘The Destination 2030 data platform, developed in partnership with Cavista Holdings, VIISAUS, and Big Win Philanthropy, is a critical tool that will support the Ministry in achieving the broader goals of economic expansion and job creation.”

The Minister further noted, ‘‘Destination 2030 is one of the eight initiatives that we have in the Ministry where we want to reposition Nigeria in the eyes of the world. We want to use our culture, creative and tourism assets, because that is really where the interest in is Nigeria. It is that content.

When you talk about our content, the beautiful landscapes and the beaches and just seeing the beauty of nature in Nigeria and add to that content the people of Nigeria. So, we want to use that to change the mindset of people. It is the soft power and that is where our power lies.’’

To this end, the Minister said that destinations such as Ikogosi will be used as a flagship for projecting and selling Nigeria to the global community, noting, ‘‘so, we want to use that to change the mindset of the global community towards Nigeria. And part of that journey is to use a destination such as Ikogosi as a rallying point to bring people into Nigeria so that they can experience and change their minds as to who we are as a people.’’

“We want to position Ikogosi as a flagship destination for both domestic and international tourists. I want to thank Mr. President because of his prompting and mandate that he has given that we must deliver this to the Nigerian people.

“We want to deliver places like Ikogosi not just as local attractions, but as holistic tourist destinations that can compete globally. That means infrastructure, especially road access, must be a priority.

“We want to sell Nigerian tourism through the lens of specific destinations.’’

She assured that the Ministry under her watch would do everything possible to bring both domestic and international traffic to Ikogosi Warm Springs and Conference Centre.

Share