Destabilizing PDP Part Of Our Duty As Ruling Party – APC Chieftain

Amid several allegations by the opposition parties, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Cletus Obun on Friday claimed that it is part of the party’s duty to destabilize the opposition parties, including the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP).

The former Chairman of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, (CNPP) in Cross River State made this remark during an interview on Channels’ TV.

According to the APC chieftain, destabilizing the opposition Party is a good political weapon to use.

This is coming after the former Ogun State PDP governorship candidate, Segun Sowunmi claimed that President Bola Tinubu is the party’s main and major problem for the appointment of Nyesom Wike as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

However, Obun said destabilizing another party is permissible as long as it’s not disruptively violent.

“If PDP comes out to say so, it’s the worst political confession to be ever made.

“If you’re saying that we’re able to infiltrate PDP and destabilize them, it’s part of our duty to do so, just as it is their work to also ensure that the APC is destabilized.

“So long as it’s not disruptive to become violent. It’s a good political weapon to use,” he stated

