Despondency In Nigeria Is Unimaginable –Bode George

Chief Bode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with some journalists in Lagos, he speaks on the outcome of the recent National Convention of the party and the defection of governors elected on the platform of the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Nigeria is gradually tilting towards a one-party state given the gale of defection of members of the opposition parties to ruling party. What is your reaction to the move by the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke?

When people were speculating that he was going to leave for the All Progressives Congress (APC), we spoke for about 30 minutes, and what I said to him was, be careful, all that glitters is gold, the president has a strong link in Osun State. If you join their party and they have a primary, you may announce your own result in the state but the one that would be announced in Abuja will be recognised.

I further told him that whether he likes it or not, the President will prefer his own nominee or brother. I told him to think about it in that manner and he sat back. But a lot of stories are going on and that’s why I reminded Nigerians that we have gone through this before.

Where are those people; the participants of the scenario in 1962-1966; where are they today? I don’t know whether children are reading any history. Otherwise, they are like trying to repeat what happened in 1962. What Nyesom Wike is doing is trying to undermine us, either through the judiciary or otherwise. Who sent the police to occupy our secretariat?

They shouted, fortunately, we are going to court. So, what Adeleke is thinking is that leaving PDP will allow him continue in office. You can interpret that in two ways. You can say because people are spreading the rumour that Samuel Anyanwu did not signed the letter, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) does not recognise our convention. That was why a small group said saying we should go and form a caretaker committee.

Did any of them appear in Ibadan? We went there and every Nigerian who cared saw that it was a beautiful carnival. Maybe, Anyanwu will not sign his paper, or INEC will decide. That’s why I said, why do we want to create trouble for God’s sake? Who is going to live forever? Let the will of the people of this country be respected.

What does the defection of your governors and other members to the APC portend for the party and do you still believe PDP will make something out of the 2027 elections?

If I don't believe it, I won't be here. I am a general, and by my training, I am a weapons system engineer. Given my age and experience, political disagreement is better nipped it in the bud because its outcome, nobody knows, except the Almighty

God. I'm on the 8th floor of life now. I have seen the good, the bad, and the ugly in this same country.

But I have remained and I will tell you what the truth is. What is the truth? The truth is simple. If he thinks everybody here is a fool, that all of them are running there, so that they will go get it. Anybody that goes through illegality, the Almighty God is there. When it’s time for him to now correct, send everybody back to normal, you’d be wondering. I have experienced it.

When they grabbed me, I was wondering, what I did, they told me in my house that Farida Waziri (then chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) was there to see me. They said, look, you can’t get her on the phone. I said, no sir. I went there. Her husband was my very good friend. We used to play squash together at the police base at Awolowo Way. I got there and said, where is Farida? She wasn’t there. They used that to lure me. Before you knew it Justice Oyewale sent us to prison for two years. For doing what! They said we split contracts.

But, you see, the Almighty God doesn’t say you will not experience tribulations or you will not experience setbacks if you trust in Him. But you will come out in triumph. I have experienced it. I have seen the highest mountain in this country. You know where that highest mountain is: The bedroom of the president, the number one citizen of this country. We have walked together so closely. And I have seen the worst location in this country, which is the prison cell.

There is no good thing we are looking for that is not in abundance in this country but the lackluster approach to management is what is sending us backward

I’m not afraid of anybody because I believe the Almighty took me to that spiritual desert to see tribulations, to see triumphs, to learn that you must perpetually be a servant leader. Power really belongs to the people. Years from now, people will look back and ask: What did you do? Have you ever seen any wealthy person being buried with their assets? You came naked and you will go naked. So, we must act within the laws of this land.

This is why I am stating it publicly that Mr. President, everything is coming before you. On the issue of abductions and killings, we have internationalized this country on a negative format. Do we deserve this? I’ve been to so many countries thanks to this country too that I was in the Navy. I have been to many cities, many villages in this country. I’m telling you, the Almighty, I don’t know why He selected us.

There is no good thing we are looking for; whether human beings, mineral resources, agricultural resources, you name it, that are not in abundance in this country. The lackluster approach to management is what is sending us backward. Nobody should be hungry in this country. And you know the best definition of democracy is utilizing the resources of your land for your benefit. All those people; I refused to mention their names. Let the kids go back to history.

Can they come back now, they’ve done their bit. Everybody will run his race. I’ve just advised the First Lady on the N20 billion they want to spend on the building of a national library. It will remain a monument. Build stomach for these boys. Get them jobs so that they can be also resourceful. I grew up on Evans Street in Lagos. Did I know I am going to get into politics? But my great-grandpa was the first Nigerian politician.

He fought the British so many times. You know the worst thing they did? They tore his beautiful house. You know where the post office on Marina is, that was where grandpa’s house was. You can imagine in those days to have your house in that area and they demolished it. So, they wanted to wipe out his name because he was too much of a troublemaker for them. He was a fighter of justice and equity.

Stakeholders are concerned over the slow pace of the Electoral Act amendment in the National Assembly. Are you worried that this administration is not interested in amending the Act?

When late President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he wants a digital system, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hopefully, His Excellency Ambassador-designate, told us that the system was designed to go from the ward polling unit. Once we finish, they will read the results and then they should just transfer it straightway to the server.

You remember the story of glitch? I know, as a computer engineer that they were talking nonsense because no system that has to use computer all have only one channel. And we were told the company came and said, no, there was no glitch. You switched off the system. You see the reward. When you go on the dishonourable path, no matter who you are, you pay a price.

Now, these ones are looking at it that they want to change election system, would they be there forever? Where were those senators of 1999? If you do things that are expected of you, you don’t need to be afraid of anybody. It’s replicated in all the holy books, in Quran, in Torah, in the Bible. Even those who don’t believe do that. Our local people, they also have learnt. They believe that the Almighty is so big that they needed an intermediary to get there. So, we are watching. The international community is also watching. President Donald Trump made a statement recently about us. I felt so angry.

I was the president of my class when I went for the US Naval War College. There is no profession known that you won’t find a half-Nigerian as an authority there. That is the blessing of Almighty God but the despondency on the streets of this country is unimaginable. There is hunger in the land and there is anger in the land. From Lagos to Borno, from Calabar to Sokoto, from Jigawa to Delta, this nation is massive.

Since the police have taken over the PDP secretariat in Abuja, has the party written to INEC on the outcome of the convention in Ibadan? We have and their response is solid like gold. What is wrong?

If we move, you know what first came to my mind as a soldier? I wish I was living in Abuja. I would have gone straight let them shoot me. I’m on the 8th floor of life. What else? I would have already been given my departure card. When they will call my flight, is what I don’t know. So, from now on is about doing what is respectable and acceptable to our creator.

Am I going to look for a wife or do you think I’m going to look for another house? What am I looking for? I would have led our people and there would have been a lot of activities that would have set us into a spin. Being quiet doesn’t mean you are moved. That’s why I am advising them to take things easy. It shall be well with this country.