Kenyans Protests High Rice Of Food Staples, Tax

A wave of protests has hit Kenya as angered citizens took to the streets over continued tax hikes and the high cost of living in the country.

At least three people were reportedly killed in the latest round of demonstrations this week, with hundreds arrested, businesses attacked and schools closed.

During the protests last week, the United Nations (UN) said up to 23 people were killed in clashes between police and protesters, although the government has disputed this figure.

Despite the violence, the government has been standing firm, with President William Ruto, saying protests will not be allowed as he “cannot accept anarchy.”

Kenyans are angry about unpopular tax hikes that the government has signed into law.

Despite a court order to temporarily halt the implementation of some portions of the bill, the government went ahead and increased tax on petroleum products which has led to an increase in the cost of transport and food items.

Kenyans are feeling betrayed by President Ruto, after 10 months since being sworn into office, the cost of living has continued to rise, and the raft of new tax hikes has only made living conditions worse.

“He (Ruto) campaigned on a platform of moving into the mainstream the poor who have been forgotten over the years.

He called them the ‘Hustlers.’ So, there were certainly a lot of expectations from that quarter, that for once we have a leader who is going to look at our problems, but he’s been unable to attend to even the most basic,” Manyora said.

Nagudi, 34, says she is one of many Kenyans who “feel betrayed” by President Ruto.

Nagudi supports the demonstrations but is scared to join them, she says.

“It’s risky and the protests haven’t been peaceful … We feel betrayed, and that’s why there’s a lot of protests and looting,” says Nagudi, whose shop was looted during demonstrations in the past week.

“They raided one of my shops. They broke the fridge and drank all the sodas in it … they were just throwing and destroying everything,” she added.

Ruto inherited a battered economy grappling with soaring inflation, a high debt burden, unemployment and post-COVID stagnation.

Shortly after his inauguration last September, Ruto announced that the food subsidy be stopped which was introduced by his predecessor, saying he was shifting focus to food production.

The Kenyan President also call an end to subsidy for electricity describing them as unsustainable.

He defended his actions, saying his administration had saved a large sum of money that would have been spent on the expensive subsidies.

But many Kenyans are unhappy about these policies that continue to worsen the country’s cost of living crisis.

“Some of the ideas may be good … but the timing is wrong,” said Manyora.

“In an economy that is not doing well, certainly it is not the right time. Salaried people are already paying low salaries.

There’s a very high cost of living, and they already have many levies and taxes on their pay slips.

“The economy has not even recovered from COVID. People are still trying to find economic bearing.

Therefore, they shouldn’t introduce the sort of measures they have introduced, including levies on diesel and petrol, doubling the VAT.

When you touch diesel and petrol, you touch many other things,” he added.