Despite Tariff Hike, Nigerians Continue To Pay For Telcos’ Poor Services

In January, the Federal Government approved a new 50 per cent hike in the cost of telephone services in the country. Telecommunications companies had argued that tariffs had to be jacked up or them to stay afloat, provide better services, and prevent massive loss of jobs. Meanwhile, eight months after the government’s approved tariff hike, lamentations about poor services continue. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the need for the regulatory agencies to scale up efforts to protecting Nigerians

For Nigerians battling economic headwinds, the announcement of 50 per cent tariff hike for telcos earlier in the year meant another dose of hardship.

But that is the cross Nigerians must bear if they must enjoy a stable, high-quality network, according to Mobile Network Providers(MNOs). The MNOs had argued that with rising operational costs, inflation and Naira devaluation, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for telcos to survive without increasing tariffs.

Specifically, Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria(ALTON), noted that failure to yield to the calls for tariff hike would lead to adverse economic consequences as businesses would experience lack of connectivity when telcos resort to service shedding, which would leave a great number of Nigerians disconnected.

“If nothing is done, we might begin to see grim outcomes, such as service shedding. Operators may not be able to provide services in certain areas or during some times of the day, leaving millions of Nigerians disconnected.

“The economic fallout will be significant, with businesses suffering from a lack of connectivity, stalling growth and innovation. Key sectors like security, commerce, healthcare, and education, which rely heavily on telecom infrastructure, will face serious disruptions.”

Adebayo further added that telcos could not guarantee service availability without reviewing tariffs.

“Without this, operators cannot continue to guarantee service availability.We are in the last days for the survival of this sector, and if immediate and decisive actions are not taken, the hope for a better 2025 will remain just that—a hope.”

Meanwhile despite the promise of better services by MNOs to consumers eight months ago , Nigerians still lament what they call the protracted problems of network congestion, drop calls, poor data speed , poor complaint management, data depletion, among others.

Drop calls, poor connectivity, data depletion

Nigerians speak

Some Nigerians have shared their experiences with their Mobile Network Operators with Sunday Telegraph. Raphael Akelebe, a banker, told this newspaper his experience about data and internet connectivity for Glo, MTN and Airtel. He said: “Glo Data volume seems to last longer compared to others. Connectivity is highly selective based on network bands. For example, in my area (Ikosi-Ketu, Aladelola), EDGE doesn’t work at all, making internet browsing impossible on that band. It works better only on 3G/4G, but not as reliable as MTN or Airtel.”

“MTN, however, stands out for speed and reliability across 2G (EDGE), 3G, 4G, and even 5G where available. Unlike Glo, it connects regardless of the network band, though speed reduces outside 4G/5G. My major concern is once your data drops below 50MB, connectivity often fails completely, which doesn’t happen with other networks. Overall, it balances both speed and reasonable data longevity, making it my preferred option.”

“Airtel is known for very fast internet, similar to MTN. However, Airtel’s data finishes the quickest — it burns faster than both MTN and Glo.Due to this, I avoid using Airtel for data.”

For calls and tariffs, he said, Glo airtime lasts longer compared to other networks.

“But the efficiency and reliability, especially with the internet, are not strong,” he added.

“MTN call rates are moderate — not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either. It provides a reliable voice network in most areas. But Airtel tariffs are the highest among the three. The airtime finishes faster than on MTN or Glo. It comes last in terms of call value.”

On overall preference, he noted: “MTN is my top choice because it combines speed and reliability (though data doesn’t last as long as Glo).Glo is best for cheaper tariffs and longer-lasting airtime/data but struggles with consistent internet service. Airtel offers speed but loses out with high tariffs and fast-burning data.”

For a barber and MTN subscriber, Hammed Olayinka, being heartbroken after a frustrating experience recently on a Saturday was enough reason to patronise an additional service provider.

“I was only using my MTN until one Saturday some weeks ago. I could not make any calls and no one could call me. I normally do home service and other businesses that are dependent on phone calls. Since it wasn’t the first time I experienced it, I had to get a Glo line, so that there would be an alternative if my customers could not reach me on my MTN line.”

Airtel subscriber, Kusimo Olusola, said: “My experience with the Airtel network is not a pleasant one. The data tariff has been increased but the network is terrible. One terabyte used to go for N100,000, but it has been reduced to 650 gigabytes. The network has been terrible for some months now.”

Sharing her experience, Joke Akinlade, an MTN subscriber, said: “My experience with MTN data and internet connection is terrible! Where I have issues with them is in the area of WhatsApp calls, specifically. Making or receiving WhatsApp calls is 100% frustrating!’Unstable connection’ is what is often displayed.The rate of data consumption is alarming, especially on MTN. The minimum I spend on data in a week is N4,000.Unfortunately, this same MTN is a necessary evil because it’s the only one that has a ‘manageable’ reception in my area.”

Onyinyechi Chidiebere, an Airtel subscriber said:“It is a worrisome thing,especially in terms of charges. Moreover, calls don’t go through but you are being charged. The connection is okay but data finishes fast and not encouraging.”

Speaking on his experience, Adetunji Olulope, who uses the MTN mobile network, noted: “Data is quite expensive nowadays. Well, data usage depends on what one is using it for on the internet like downloading and surfing. The rate at which data drains now is somehow fast compared to the past.”

An Abuja-based businessman, Ola Aina, said: “I use MTN for calls, data and WIFI. I think their services are strong. I also have a 9mobile line for calls and data. They have a fast internet, where they have coverage, but MTN has more coverage. I’m mostly on WIFI and it’s unlimited. I really hardly have issues with calls that much. I think the drop rates are quite low.”

Inuesokan Tari, an MTN and Airtel subscriber, laments: “The rate at which data is consumed is something I can’t even explain. It’s too much for both MTN and Airtel.”

Why poor services linger-Telcos

Recently, telecommunications operators (telcos) under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), in a statement, absolved itself of blame in its reaction to growing complaints of poor quality of network services experienced across the country.

ALTON said the poor quality of network services could be blamed on widespread vandalism and theft of critical telecom infrastructure.

“At the wake of the marginal price adjustment that the NCC approved for the sector, we promised to optimise our networks to give Nigerians a very robust service,” the official said.

“But what we are seeing after making such huge investments is that vandals are carting away our facilities without a challenge and selling them in open markets. That’s why services are a bit poor and that is why if nothing is done urgently, it will get worse.”

ALTON disclosed that its members had invested heavily in network optimisation and capacity optimisation.

“Since the Federal Government’s decisive interventions earlier this year to support industry sustainability, our members have committed unprecedented levels of investment in network optimisation and capacity upgrades.

“New systems are being deployed, transmission equipment modernised, power systems overhauled, and thousands of kilometers of fibre optic networks currently being laid and expanded..”

‘It’s one of my most difficult decisions’

With telcos recording losses in billions and inflation depleting the purchasing power of Nigerians, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, in an interview monitored on Arise News some days ago said having to approve a tariff hike was one of the most difficult decisions of his life.

He said: “When we came in, we met a very difficult situation. Difficult in the sense that inflation all over the world, including in Nigeria, had been on the rise significantly over the last years, especially after COVID. And in Nigeria, because we as a government had to take the difficult decision of embarking on reforms that the president had clarity on as being the critical path to growing our economy, it meant that it was actually quite difficult for the companies.

“And these companies had not been able to increase tariffs for the last 10 years. It got to the point where they were even declaring losses. It was becoming difficult for them to mobilise capital to bring into the country to invest. And it took us a while. They kept pushing. It took us a while.”

He continued:“We took the painful process of understanding what would be the optimal allowance that we could give to them that would not send people bankrupt and still then allow them to be sustainable enough. It was quite tough. I think it was probably one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do as a minister. But I think we got it right.

“From these folks declaring losses, I think if I remember clearly, MTN probably declared, was it MTN or the entire sector, declared about N400 billion in losses. I think it was in the first half of last year. In the first half of this year, these guys are declaring profits that are probably close to N500 billion.”

Commenting on what the country would lose for not raising tariffs, Tijani said it could lead to massive loss of jobs in the sector.

“I hope it’s getting there. I see two things that people don’t celebrate the government for. If this sector was allowed to continue to struggle, we were going to be losing significant jobs. And we could trace in Nigeria today about half a million jobs to that sector.”

Why there’s surge in data depletion complaints

At a recent tour of National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) orientation camps, NCC’s Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mrs. Freda Ruth Bruce-Bennett, admitted a surge in complaints by consumers on data depletion.

“The issue of data depletion continues to resonate and draws concerns amongst consumers in view of some developments in the Nigeria communication industry”, she said.

She identified the key factors that could lead to excessive data usage to include streaming activities, stating that video and music streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify use up large amounts of data. On how social media consumes huge data, she explained that high-resolution images and videos on platforms like Instagram, Facebook (Meta), and Twitter (X) can quickly use up data.

She further stated that Apps consume data in the background without being active, and use significant amounts of data, while automatic app updates can spike data usage.

Bruce-Benneth explained that continuous use of GPS and navigation apps can lead to increased data usage, adding that sharing a phone’s data connection with other devices or users can quickly use up your data allowance.

We need more time to deliver top quality services- ATCON

In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Tony Emoekpere, President, the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), explained that while it is understandable that Nigerians expect top quality services after a tariff hike, telcos still need time to meet their needs.

“One of the main issues is that a lot of infrastructure still needs to be imported and deployed. So, there is a gestation period…”

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Sunday Telegraph, Emoekpere said that while the impact of tariff hike might not be felt immediately, consumers would enjoy top quality service in the long run.

“Nothing happens immediately. Over time, it should. A mechanism has to be put in place such that we don’t get to this point where everything almost grinds to a halt before tariff increases. It is supposed to be a flexible thing. It is a private sector led industry. As the market demands, the tariff can increase; it can reduce. For example, look at the fuel. If the indices are good, fuel prices come down. If they are bad, fuel prices go up.”

Also, Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission, said the commission had strengthened regulatory oversight on service delivery for a better customer experience. He harped on the need for consumers to be patient, noting that equipment orders are currently arriving and installations are ongoing.

“We have revised our quality of service guidelines. So, no longer do we just hold the mobile network operators accountable. We have brought TowerCos into scope to hold them accountable for quality of service.

“We meet bi-weekly with operators, and improvement plans have been submitted. Investments unlocked by tariff adjustments and government policies have started flowing in.

“Equipment orders are arriving from overseas and installations are ongoing, but we must be patient because Nigeria has over 40,000 telecom sites, some in difficult terrain.”

FCCPC dodges questions on accountability

Earlier, in an interview on Channels TV, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, had assured Nigerians that their interest would be protected amid the controversy sparked by telecom tariff increase, stating that its responsibility was to ensure fair prices and efficiency.

“Recently, you will notice that we signed an MoU with the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) that regulates that industry. Our own is to ensure that there are fair prices, there is efficiency and all those things.

“One of the terms of that MoU is the fact that it provides efficient services to Nigerians and our take on this is that we want to ensure that even if they increase their prices, how are consumers compensated when they are injured? How do they get the necessary efficiency in terms of receiving and dialing calls and so on?

“These are some of the things we are going to be monitoring because there is provision under the MoU that we are going to monitor those things that are provided. Where the consumer is dissatisfied, they have the responsibility to alert us, and we will take it up on their behalf.”

But Sunday Telegraph reached out to the FCCPC to know how well the Commission has protected the interest of Nigerians, eightmonths after tariff hike and the promise by its boss to ensure efficiency. Director of Corporate Affairs at the FCCPC, Ondaje Ijagwu, refused to answer phone calls and respond to messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

Despite being funded by tax payers’ money, the FCCPC has consistently ignored questions bordering on its operations and the interest of consumers from Sunday Telegraph in recent times.

This is even as the Commission states on its website that it is empowered by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018(FCCPA) to, among other things, promote fair business practices and safeguard the interest of consumers.

We’ll keep fighting for subscribers -NATCOMS

Speaking on its interventions, Chairman, National Association of Telecoms Subscribers(NATCOMS), Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said the association would continue to keep regulators on their toes for the good of subscribers.

“We will keep complaining. That’s what we can do. There is nothing we can do. We were looking at 30 per cent, they agreed to 50 per cent and what can we do? We have complained about poor quality services. The NCC said they would definitely look at the operators and ensure that they would provide good quality services by expanding their services through the Infracos. That is what Maida( NCC CEO) said. He said he was going to work on the operators-the telcos- to improve their services. Barring that, there is nothing we can do. We can only complain to the regulator(NCC),” he said.

We’ve intensified Quality-of-Service benchmarking – NCC

The Head of Public Affairs, NCC, Nnena Ukoha, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph said while the commission recognises the need to implement tariff hikes, it would remain committed to ensuring that consumers get value for the money.

“The commission is acutely aware of the persistent concerns raised by telecom consumers (just as you have done) regarding the quality of service delivered by Service Providers. While tariff adjustments were implemented to support infrastructural development and improved service delivery, the commission remains unyielding in its responsibility to ensure that Nigerian consumers receive commensurate value for their money.”

The NCC, she said, in line with its mandate under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, would continue to deploy a multi-dimensional strategy to safeguard consumer interests.

“The commission has intensified its Quality-of-Service benchmarking across the six geopolitical zones. Regular drive tests are conducted to assess key performance indicators (KPIs) such as call setup success rate, drop calls rate, and data usage. Operators found non-compliant with these KPIs are sanctioned appropriately.

“The commission has issued several pre-enforcement notices, compelling operators to address persistent service deficiencies, including network congestion, dropped calls, poor data speed and poor complaint management,” she said.

According to her, the commission, in a bid to monitor complaint management processes of service providers in near real time, has developed a Consumer Complaint Management System, which enables it track complaint resolution timelines.

Also, the Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission, she noted, has intensified stakeholders’ engagements across the country to directly engage with consumers and ensure their voices are heard.

Ukoha argued that while it is important to wield the big stick, sustainable service improvement can’t depend on sanctions alone.

“The Commission is wielding the regulatory hammer where necessary, but it is imperative to also understand that sustainable service improvement cannot rely on sanctions alone. Regulation must be balanced with strategic enablement. For example, since the Commission, after extensive stakeholder consultations, approved moderate tariff reviews in July 2024, under the explicit agreement that operators would reinvest in infrastructure upgrades, the commission is currently auditing the compliance of Service Providers with those reinvestment.”