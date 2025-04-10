‘Despite My Criticism, Sen Kalu Remains Best Among Abia’s Lawmakers’

Share

Popular Abia Social Media influencer, Tochukwu Ogbuagu, has stated that Abia-North Lawmaker, Senator Orji Kalu remains the Best Performing Lawmaker when compared with other parliamentarians representing the state in both chambers of the National Assembly.

The verdict comes days after the KepukepuTV Blogger sparked public debate after he raised concerns about sections of the newly commissioned Abariba-Ohafia to Ndi Okoroc Road built by the Senator.

The issue was, however, laid to rest after a CSO Investigative Council clarified that the initial 600-metre stretch of the road was built to standard and urged the contractors to repair the remaining 400-metre section which was not in the original plan.

Following the development, Tochukwu known for monitoring ongoing infrastructure projects across the state, yesterday stated despite his recent criticism of the Abia-North lawmaker, he still rates the former Abia governor as the best when compared with other lawmakers from the state.

Explaining how he arrived at the verdict, the blogger narrated how he undertook an investigative tour to the Ndi Inya Abam community which had been abandoned for years.

According to his findings, Tochukwu described how the community dwellers joyfully chanted the name of the Senator in appreciation for the transformation he brought to the community for the first time since creation.

Taking to his social media page, Tochukwu attached photos and videos of infrastructural development projects executed by Kalu who chairs the Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission (SEDC). He described the Senator as the best in the country, his post read:

“With my latest findings, as I continue to tour around the state if you merge the senator representing Abia South and Abia Central and the federal house member representing Obingwa Osisioma and Ugwunagbo LGA; alongside the Senator representing Abia north senatorial district, I will still choose Abia North Senator Dr Orji Uzo Kalu despite our differences and fights.

“He has done more than any other senator in the whole country can do, especially in rural areas.” Tochukwu Ogbuagu also lampooned other lawmakers for making only speeches when it comes to development without matching their words with action.

“While others are still speaking long grammar, words on the marble. Why is it na only OUK still attracts road construction till date?

“I travelled to Ndi Inya Abam yesterday and shed tears as the villagers continue to shout and celebrate OUK for the transformation he brought to the common for the first time since creation,” he said.

