Despite IGP, NSA’s Warnings: Killings Persist In Plateau

…129 people murdered in a week

Despite the deployment of tactical police teams by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to troubled communities in Plateau state, yet the killing was stil ongoing in different parts of the State unbated.

The deployment came just days after coordinated attacks by some armed assailants on March 28, invaded Bokkos Local Government Area of the state, which led to the deaths of at least 50 individuals and left many others injured.

Also, the Enough is enough warning from the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, didn’t make any difference in the killings.

The NSA described the gruesome killing by the assailants as unacceptable and calling for collective action to end the cycle of violence.

According to report no fewer than 120 people including; mothers, babies, fathers and youths have been killed in the endless crisis ravaging different villages in Plateau State.

Recent killings

The lastest attack by the assailants on Sunday night last week led to the death of 49 people in Zike and Kimakpa communities in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

A source said the attacks on the villages, which are under Iregwe Chieftaincy, also left many people injured and hospitalised in Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos among others. Mr. Samuel Jugo, spokesperson for IRIGWE Development Association (IDA), who confirmed the Sunday night incident, narrated that the attacks started around 8 pm.

“According to him, sporadic gunshots were heard from multiple locations and by Monday morning April 14, 2025, 49 corpses had been recovered.This was aside from the number of persons injured which has not been ascertained yet.”

However, a reliable source from Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) confirmed the incident on Monday morning, explaining that four persons were confirmed killed while four others had been rushed to the hospital.

The military source said: “The community was attacked on Sunday night. Initially, three people were killed and five injured were rushed to the hospital.

But while taking the injured ones to the hospital, one other died on the road.” The source further stated that security forces had taken control of the community.

Police

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the deployment by the IGP was in response to the series of attacks and killings that had plagued some communities in the North Central state to disarray.p Adejobi said the decisive action underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s resolve to restoring peace, ensuring the safety and security of all residents, and bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

He said the IGP had tasked the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Yakubu, deployed to the state to lead and coordinate this critical intervention with significant reinforcements.

Including additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, Armored Personnel Carriers units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters, and specialised platoons from the Special Intervention Squad.

The police spokesperson said these resources was strategically deployed to conduct special operations aimed at effectively curbing the incessant attacks which have tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

“The recent escalation of violence began on March 28, 2025, when some armed assailants launched a brutal attack in Bokkos, resulting in the deaths of some residents and serious injuries to many others.

“This initial incident tragically marked the beginning of a series of attacks that had since claimed the lives of scores of people, leaving communities devastated and gripped by fear.

NSA

Ribadu, speaking during his visit to the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven on Sunday, the security outfit in charge of Plateau last week, He said: “We are going through tough times, difficult times, but it’s not going to be forever.

The issue of security is for all of us. We all have to come together. Everyone has a role to play. “Those who have been living together for years and decades, it’s time for us to say enough is enough. We have lost many people.

But it’s not exactly like the figures you see out there. But even if one soul lost it means a lot.” He noted that the crisis is not new, but lasting solutions can only come from understanding its history.

“When people who live together as one community are unable to resolve issues peacefully, miscreants and criminals take advantage,” he said.

Ribadu assured that security conditions have improved, saying, “Things have changed and improved and will get even better as we move forward across the country and on the Plateau as well.

This incident we witnessed over the last 10 days hopefully, we will not see it again.” According to him, deaths from violence in 2023 have dropped by over 90 per cent in the past 10 months.

Protest

The Christian leaders in Plateau State said they are planning a protest over the unabated killings in the state and to demand for an end.

A member of the planning committee and President of the Gideon and Funmi Peace Foundation, Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam said the protest, tagged the “2nd Peace Walk Against Continuous Killings,” was aims to demand an end to the senseless attacks and cry out for justice.

The Christian leader said: “Yes, the protest walk will be held on Monday, April 21, 2025 on Easter Monday, the Church on the Plateau, under the leadership of the Church Denominational Leaders and the Christian Association of Nigeria, the State chapter, calls on all Christians to arise once again in unity, grief, and righteous protest.

“Between March 27 and April 2, 2025, nearly 80 innocent lives were brutally cut short in Bokkos Local Government Area. This does not include Bassa LGA and other parts of Nigeria.

As a mark of honour for the dead and a cry for justice, the Church is organising a 2nd Peace Walk to demand an end to these senseless, unprovoked, and continuous attacks in the state and other parts of Nigeria.

“We must not be silent. We must not allow their blood to cry out unheard. We invite every Christian on the Plateau to come out en masse for this solemn but powerful procession, all dressed in black. “The protesters will lay their collective grief before President Bola Tinubu through the Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.”

ACF

Also reacting, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) described the killings as tragic and unacceptable.The National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, the ACF urged the Federal Government to act decisively.

“To the Federal Government, constitutionally responsible for the protection of lives and properties of citizens, ACF wishes to draw attention, for the umpteenth time, to the deterioration in the state of security in Arewa communities and elsewhere in Nigeria,” the Forum stated.

It called on the government to “declare a state of security emergency on vulnerable and banditry-prone communities and to initiate effective early warning and early-response strategies that incorporate the participation of community members.”

Plateau government

The Plateau State Government has also raised concerns about occupations of communities by some armed groups, contributing to heightened tensions in the The state government has condemned in strong terms another unprovoked attack and Killings of over 52 Persons including women and children by Suspected gunmen in Zike and Kimakpa communities in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of the State.

The commissioner for information and communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the attack is one too many and these series of attacks pose an existential threat to the lives and livelihoods of the peace-loving people of the state.

“It is sad that in less than two weeks after our people were killed in Bokkos local government, this sad incident is reoccurring in another community in Bassa local government.

She described the attack as another attempt to puncture the peace that has gradually returned to the State. She maintained that the attacks are provocative, but called on the peaceful people of the state particularly in the attacked community to remain calm and equally vigilant.

The commissioner emphasised that the Mutfwang administration is determined to deal decisively with anybody or groups found culpable in attacking innocent persons in the state. She advise the victims against reprisals and urged security operatives to go after the perpetrators of this dastardly acts.

