Despite the Federal Government’s effort to address premature death from non-cmmunicable diseases 30 per cent of deaths are attributed to the NCDs in Nigeria.

Reports according to the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), says noncommunicable diseases currently account for about 30 per cent of all deaths annually in Nigeria.

Executive Director Akinbode Oluwafemi said this is from the contributions of the ultra-processed foods.

Speaking to journalists in Kano, Akinbode said the Federal Government in recognising the problem had introduced the Sugar Sweetened Beverage (SSB) tax in 2021, imposing a N10 levy per litre on all nonalcoholic, sweetened, and carbonated drinks.

He said the goal of this pro-health policy is to discourage excessive consumption of SSBs reduce Nigerians addiction to sugary drinks, and stem the rise in SSB-fuelled non communicable diseases.

He said: “But there are several concerns. These include the extremely low threshold of the tax which has rendered it ineffective, the false narratives of the SSB industry, and the lack of transparency in how the revenue from the tax is expended by the government, these, among others, make this interaction with you these two days a necessity.”

The director said Nigeria is facing escalating health crisis which is the rise of non communicable diseases fuelled, in part, by dietary factors such as the excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods, especially SSBs and hig sodium foods various studies have shown that debilitating diseases once considered disint concerns, are now the reality for couples Nigeria drawing their fiances straining our healthcare system, an threatening the well-being of our future generations in of evidence-based information in the public.

