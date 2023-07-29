Despite Earning N132.6Trn in 65 Years, Oil & Gas Sector Still Floundering

•N11tn spent on moribund refineries in 13 years

SUCCESS NWOGU writes on issues surrounding the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

The assessment by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre) of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector as harbouring 70% of corruption in Nigeria is worrisome. HEDA’s Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Suraju, made this damning assessment in Lagos during a recent public presentation of a book: Spotlighting the Oil & Gas: A Review of the 2020/2021 Marginal Fields Bid Licensing Round in Nigeria.”

HEDA also at a weeklong international conference on anti-corruption held in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Nigeria and the Fight Against Corruption-Reviewing the Buhari Regime and Setting Agenda for the Tinubu Administration,’ made another mindboggling observation. It stated that the Federal Government can save over $200 billion yearly by blocking loopholes in oil revenues.

It also said that the funds recovered through stringent anti-corruption measures in the oil and gas sector will help Nigeria regain its floundering economic fortunes. It further lamented that out of some 36 oil terminals in Nigeria only 16 are metered making it difficult to monitor oil and gas production and distribution at local and international markets.

Also a human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), at the conference had drawn the attention of the Nigerian authorities to the fact that billions of dollars were lost to various rogue cartels in the oil and gas industry. Falana said some $62bn were outstanding royalties that the oil companies have failed to pay to the government in the last 18 years.

HEDA is a Nigerian non-profit, non-governmental organisation promoting transparency, accountability, human rights, and a sustainable environment through research, training, advocacy, and policy engagement.

Suraju speaking at the Lagos event said both the private and public sectors as well as Nigerian and international financial institutions allegedly are culpable in the alleged fraud and shortcomings in the sector. He advised that Nigeria needs to improve on transparency and accountability in the oil sector, especially with the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.

He also identified other challenges in the sector, including the non-active involvement of the state and local governments in the due and fair sharing of revenue accruals from some segments of the sector. Suraju said, “It is good to recognise some of the achievements that are coming from the PIA which is taking us away from the perilous path where we have rarely benefitted from some of our resources.

“I alluded to the experience we have with the OPL245, the Malabu case, the oil block that was actually allocated to a few people because they were ministers and children of the late former Head of State, Sani Abacha, allocated oil bloc that was valued at $6.8bn to a company that was incorporated a few days before it was allocated the license and did not have any experience of oil exploitation and exploration. And from there, Nigeria got about $250m; I mean $1.1bn was actually diverted to people who are public office holders.

“So coming to this level of marginal field, that was part of the idea of bringing indigenous oil companies to be part of the extractive sector and try to move away from the dominance of major oil corporation from outside the company but it was actually like what we have with major public office holders.

“It was mismanaged to benefit some few rather than benefiting the country. This is going a little away from that. It is not just like the portfolio companies just getting the license and looking for where to resell it but it is going to companies with capacities including the fact that there are some gaps and challenges but these are still far away from what used to be the previous experiences.”

He also said state governors and local government chairmen had not been demanding a fair share of proceeds of oil blocs in the country, which he said, were meant for federal, state, and local governments. Suraju said, “We are dissatisfied with what is happening with many of the state governors.

I mean they seem to be comfortable with whatever is allocated and that is how and why people are suffering. This is supposed to be money going to the federation account and at that point, it belongs to the three tiers of government, the local, state, and federal governments.

“But unfortunately, it has been managed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) as if it is just federal government money, So NNPCL decides within itself what is paid to the federation account and you can imagine where you have trillions of naira that are not remitted into the federation account that then will be divided between the three tiers of government.

NNPCL is operating like an entity on its own and it takes decisions without also having the concurrent endorsement of the state and local governments. We want LG and states to also rise up and also monitor how this thing is done. “The news that this bid round was bringing N200bn and $700m is what should have also been of interest to the LG and states to demand if they were actually paid and how that was shared with the revenue formula within the country. But that has not been the practice.

The states are the ones that are directly affected and impacted with the adverse effects of exploitation but they are not actually taking advantage of the resources that are coming from it.” The above epitomised the alleged shortcoming in the petroleum sector of Nigeria. Further revelations were made by some institutions.

Nigeria earned N132.612trn from petroleum revenues from 1958 to June 2022 – NEITI

This was gleaned from documents of the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) the Petroleum Inspectorate, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Annual Report and Statement of Account, and the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics.

The reports showed that the country earned N11tn in the first six months of 2022, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics’ Foreign Trade Statistics for the second quarter of 2022.

A breakdown of crude oil exports in the first half of 2022 from the documents revealed that in the first quarter of 2022, Nigeria exported crude oil valued at N5.6 trillion. The earnings increased to N5.9tn in the second quarter of the year. In comparison, in the first quarter of 2021, the NBS said Nigeria earned N2tn from crude oil exports and N4trn in the second quarter.

Furthermore, in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Nigeria earned N4tn from crude oil exports in the third quarter of 2021 and N4.3tn in the fourth quarter of the same year. According to a document on Crude Oil and Condensate Production for 2021, from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Federal Government earned about N12.4tn from crude oil sales alone during the review period.

The report stated that oil production during the 11-month period kept fluctuating, hitting a high of 44.287 million barrels in March, while the least production volume of 37.405 million barrels was recorded in September.

It also explained that production volumes of January were 42.195 million barrels; February, 39.869 million barrels; April, 41.17 million barrels; May, 41.679 million barrels; and June, 39.4 million barrels. Nigeria’s crude oil production volumes for July, were 41.026 million barrels; August, 38.406 million barrels; October, 8.06 million barrels and November, 38.247 million barrels.

According to Statistica, a global statistical firm, the average monthly price of a barrel of Brent, the crude against which Nigeria’s oil is priced, showed that the cost of the commodity in January, was $54.77; February, $62.28; March, $65.41 and April, $64.81. In May, June, July, and August 2021, the average prices were $68.53, $73.16, $75.17, and $70.71 per barrel respectively.

The average monthly prices of Brent per barrel for the months of September, October, and November, were put at $74.49, $83.54, and $81.54 respectively. The country’s official exchange rate during the period was around N400 to the dollar. It stayed above N400/$ from May down to November 2021, after hovering around N379/$ in the earlier months.

Using an average of N400/$, the various average monthly costs of Brent, and the monthly crude oil production figures as stated above, Nigeria earned about N924.41bn from oil in January, N993.22bn in February, and N1.16tn in March 2021. In addition, Nigeria’s crude oil earnings in April, May, June, and July were about N1.07tn, N1.14tn, N1.15tn, and N1.23tn respectively.

Also, the Federal Government earned about N1.09tn in August; N1.11tn, in September; N1.27tn in October; and N1.25tn in November. Total Nigeria’s earnings for the 11-month period in 2021 from the sale of crude oil were about N12.4tn.

Revenue according to regimes and administrations

Giving details according to regimes and administrations, data obtained from CBN, showed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari earned N16.647 trillion from the oil and gas industry in its first tenure, from May 2015 to April 2019.

During the five-year administration of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria raked in a total of N51 trillion from petroleum resources, which is part of the N96.212 trillion Nigeria earned in 58 years of crude oil sales.

The CBN Annual Report and Statement of Account, 2008, revealed that Nigeria earned from the oil revenue between 1958 and 2007, N29.8 trillion from petroleum resources, and N66.412 trillion between 2008 and June 2016.

While Nigeria, under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s civilian administration, earned about N27 trillion from crude oil from May 1999 to May 2007, the federal government earned about N9 trillion in the almost three-year rule of Obasanjo’s successor, Umaru Yar’ Adua, before he passed on. During the civilian administration of President Shehu Shagari, Nigeria raked in N36 billion in oil money.

The country earned about N25 billion between 1984- 1985 when Muhammadu Buhari was military Head of State. Nigeria during the regime of General Ibrahim Badama- si Babangida, from 1985 to 1993, earned N420 billion; while the country during the short Ernest Shonekan administration and General Sani Abacha’s regime (1993-1998), raked in N1.6 trillion.

Oil earnings during the General Abdulsalami Abubakar regime from 1998 to 1999 were N350 billion. Between 1958 and 1966, Nigeria earned N140 million from crude oil; from 1967 to 1975, General Yakubu Gowon’s administration got about N11.03 billion; while the late General Murtala Mohammed/ Olusegun Obasanjo military regime earned about N25 billion from 1975-1979.

Nigeria according to the CBN Annual Report and Statement of Account, 2008 earned N29.8 trillion from petroleum resources, between 1958 and 2007, while the country raked in N66.412 trillion between 2008 and June 2016.

Losses

The Executive Secretary, NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, also recently quoting from the policy brief on crude oil theft, lamented that in 12 years, between 2009 and 2020, Nigeria lost 619.7 million barrels of crude oil valued at $46.16 billion or N16.25 trillion.

He added that between 2009 and 2018, Nigeria also lost 4.2 billion litres of petroleum products from refineries valued at $1.84 billion. He noted that the volume of crude oil losses represented a loss of more than 140,000 barrels per day. private sector investment in the down and midstream petroleum sector, led to low employment generation since the refining process is done outside Nigeria.

Orji said, “Between 2009 and 2020 (12- year period), Nigeria lost 619.7 million barrels of crude oil valued at $46.16 billion or N16.25 trillion. The volume of crude oil losses, he reiterated, represents a loss of more than 140,000 barrels per day. “Between 2009 and 2018, Nigeria also lost 4.2 billion litres of petroleum products from refineries valued at $1.84 billion.

These findings and recommendations on tackling crude oil theft have been submitted to the President through the Presidential Committee on Crude Oil Theft in which NEITI also served as a member.” NEITI stated that from 2005 to 2021, the country spent $74.3862 billion, translating to N13.697 trillion on importing PMS alone. Additionally, N10.5 trillion was budgeted for 2022 and the first five months of 2023 as NNPC revealed that the government owes it N2.8 trillion.

Petrol Subsidy

Also NEITI in its latest policy brief titled: ‘The cost of fuel subsidy: A case for policy review revealed that Nigeria expended over N13 trillion ($74 billion) on fuel subsidies between 2005 and 2021. NEITI said subsidy payment in 2015 was N316 billion, N99 billion in 2016, N141.63 billion in 2017, N722.30 billion in 2018, N578.07 billion in 2019, 134 billion in 2020, and N1.4 trillion in 2021, which is about N3.4 trillion in addition to the N10.5 trillion between 2022 and 2023.

The total in about eight years stands at N13.9 trillion. Orji, in a report submitted to the House of Representatives adhoc committee investigating the fuel subsidy regime from 2013 to 2022 in Abuja, had stated that the Federal Government spent N13.7 trillion ($74.386 billion) on fuel subsidy in 15 years, from 2005 to 2020.

In 2021, Nigeria was said to have spent N2.1 trillion on moderating the price of fuel, while it also reportedly spent Nigeria spent N1.36 trillion; in 2022. The former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the federal government planned to spend N3.35 trillion on petrol subsidy from January till June 2023.

N11tn spent on moribund refineries in 13 years – Reps

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the State of Refineries in the Country said FG spent a total sum of N11,349,583,186,313.40 from 2010 to 2023 The Chairman of the committee, Ganiyu Johnson, in the report, gave a breakdown of the alleged cost of rehabilitating the Nigerian refineries between 2010 and 2020, and from 2020 to date. According to the panel, the total cost of rehabilitation within the period is N11,349,583,186,313.40 while the additional costs in other currencies are $592,976,050, €4,877,068.47, and £3,455,656.93.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the committee said while the cost of rehabilitation projects was N42,646,596,313.40, the deduction from Federation Account for rehabilitation was N191,670,000,000 and the losses by the refineries over a given period was N366,524,140,000. While subsidy payments from 2010 to 2020 were N5,948,140,000,000, the total cost of running the refineries was N4,800,602,450,000.

Listing its findings, the committee said it discovered that the nation’s three refineries became unproductive from 2010, “making the following range of losses: Port Harcourt Refinery Company at 7.6 percent losses to the tune of N132,526 from 2012; Warri Refinery at 6 percent losses to the tune of N111.376bn from 2014; and Kaduna Refinery at 10 percent losses to the tune of N122,621 from 2014.

From 2010 to 2019, the committee said the nation’s refineries were performing “sub-optimally with an annual combined capacity of less than 30 percent, therefore, in the year 2019 the NNPC obtained executive approval and shut down the refineries for comprehensive rehabilitation to restore the plants to a maximum of 90 percent nameplate company utilization.”

The committee said “That the total loss- es from the non-functional refineries since the year 2010 are put at N366,524,140,000 only; that the total cost of operations and running the refineries from 2010 – 2020 is put at N4,800,602,450,000 only; that the Port Harcourt Refinery Company carried out rehabilitation projects over a period of seven years, ranging from 2013 to 2019 valued at about N12,161,237,811.61 only; that the Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company carried out rehabilitation projects over a period of six years, ranging from 2014 to 2019 valued at about N28,219,110,067.10; that Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company also carried out rehabilitation works over the period under review valued at about N2,266,248,434.69.

“That the total cost of rehabilitation for the three refineries based on the submissions of the NNPC from the year 2013 to 2019 is put at N42,646,596,313.40 only; that other project costs were reported in foreign currencies at KRPC such as USD43,672,537.56, EUR2,852,068.15, and GBP 3,455,656.93; “That the SAIPEM Contracting Nigeria Limited was awarded a contract in 2017 by the NNPC for the Technical Plant Survey of Warri and Kaduna Refineries for the Contract Price of €2,025,000.32; that the total value of the contract for the Technical Plant Survey of Warri and Kaduna refineries awarded to SAIPEM was €2,025,000.32 and the total sum of money received by SAIPEM is €1,822,500.29, while the total sum outstanding is €202,500.03.

The report also stated that the NNPC, in 2016, obtained presidential approval of $2.1bn for the rehabilitation of re- fineries to be funded over a three-year period; and that the National Assembly approved provisions for the refineries re- habilitation of N100bn in 2020; N100bn in 2021 and N109.326bn in 2022.

NNPCL GCEO speaks

Kyari in a recent interview said that the NNPCL had been transparent and accountable in its operations. He explained the current dynamics with the oil company, adding that the company had been doing its best to ensure that the refineries were rehabilitated.

The NNPCL boss also explained the state of the refineries before he took over and the current development. Kyari said, “Before I took over as a Group Managing Director, it was very obvious that we could not continue to operate those refineries, economically and commercially. In context, when you put in $100 crude oil, you produce some $70 product.

That means you are literally losing 30 percent of this value because of the inefficiencies in the system and the way turnaround maintenance was literally mismanaged over the years. “Let’s call it what it is. And of course, that happened because of a number of issues and the NNPC was losing control of the processes.

The fact that we have to resort to the federation to find financing for the rehabilitation of these refineries and the very fact that decision-making is very difficult because you have to subject it to so many other processes that can cause delays is a problem. “When you have to go through the normal regulatory process of getting a contract on your site you can take a minimum of 18 months to achieve this, but when you have an unbundled company, which can make business decisions, there are some decisions I can actually take in three months instead of 18 months.

So, the combination of those bad decisions and the process that led us to this became completely unmanageable at a point.” He added, “We have very clear contracts, deliverables, and timelines. As we speak, work is going on at the Port Harcourt refinery.

Our plan is to bring it on stream, but un- fortunately, we have some slippage because of global supply chain issues we had.” “It is no longer turnaround maintenance. That’s why we also did something different, which is that we didn’t want to have recourse to public funds. Therefore, we decided to borrow to fix the refinery because when you borrow, it puts pressure on you to perform because the borrower’s payment is tied to the ability of this plant to work. That is why we borrowed to fix the Port Harcourt refinery.

We are also borrowing to fix the Warri and Kaduna refineries.” More reactions from NNPCL On the recent allegation by the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative that Nigeria lost N16.25 trillion to oil theft in the 12 years to 2021 and that the NNPC should quit the downstream, NNPCL, a source, who pleaded not to be named dis- missed the allegation. According to him, oil theft had been a major issue in Nigeria for decades. He said, “In 2022, production levels fell below one million barrels a day, owing to shut-ins to curtail theft. This denied Nigeria the opportunity to benefit from the rise in crude oil prices.

“But an industry-wide security apparatus launched in 2022, backed by the establishment of the command-and-control centre helped change our trajectory for the Nigeria scandalously’ incurred N2.53 trillion on subsidies for real and fictitious products. He described the allegations as malicious accusations. According to him, ongoing reconciliation of the company’s financial transactions would eventually reveal the truth. “The validation of import and evacuation is done by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Those in doubt should reach out to the regulator or carry out a forensic audit.” The source also commented on allegations by some people who complained that the NNPC is the only major oil company in the world that sells all its crude through middle-men, fuelling illegal arbitrage and corruption as well as the company maintaining secret accounts. Given the humongous earnings from oil and gas, you’ll expect that the sector will be booming, that all the oil refineries in the country will be working optimally but that hasn’t been the case. Indeed the refineries have been comatose for many years with its attendant consequences, and corruption has been blamed for this situation.

Howbeit, the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association insist that government must ensure that corruption is minimised. MOMAN, IPMAN’s position Chairman of MOMAN, Mr Olumide Adeosun, called on all regulatory agencies within the oil and gas sector to improve their performances. He called for transparency and accountability in the management of resources in the anti-corruption crusade in the sector. He, however, said there is corruption globally and not restricted only to Nigeria.

Adeosun said, “All these are very much within the purview of the various regulators, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission· (NUPRC) Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), Federal Competition and Consumers Protection Commission, (FCCPC) and other agencies that are tasked with oversight of governance, consumer protection and compliance with regulatory rules and standards. “For me, the easiest way to go is transparency. Corruption does not exist here alone. Globally, you hear the same story. But because there is a bit more transparency in the numbers, processes and few other things, it is easy to feel that you have access to truth or the reality.

“Accountability is when if you are peeling groundnut for blind man, you are whistle so that he will know that you are not eating it. It is really important that we treat Nigerians as blind people. Those of us who are in a position of responsibility and those tasked with peeling that groundnut, we must whistle as we are peeling it so that Nigerians do not think we are ‘chopping’ that groundnut.”

Similarly, the IPMAN urged the government to ensure that corruption was minimised. National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi also said that the alleged corruption was not restricted to the oil and gas sector. He urged the government and relevant agencies to ensure that the fight against corruption is holistic.

Osatuyi said, “Almost all sectors of government are not corruption free. The government should try to ensure that corruption is minimised. It is sad that people convicted of corruption were pardoned or when taken to court, they are releases. It gives room for people to continue to steal. How many people have been jailed for life? Even if when they jail them, they give them pardons. Such a thing is unfortunate for this country. “The fight against corruption should be holistic.

The executive, judiciary and legislature should be actively involved. Long adjournments of cases or dismissing corruption matters based on technicalities are not helpful. The executive, judiciary and legislature should all be checked. Why should you get someone that was caught with N10bn and you say do plea bargaining and pay to bring N1bn? That is wrong. There should be administrations of justice across all sectors no matter who is involved.”

