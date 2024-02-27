Despite DSS Warning, NLC Hits Abuja Streets To Protest Economic hardship

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday took to the streets of Abuja to protest the hardship Nigerians were currently undergoing, despite the warning from the Department of State Services (DSS), Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), and some civil society groups and socio-cultural groups in the country.

Members of the NLC led by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, marched from the headquarters of Congress through major streets in Abuja, chanting solidarity songs to protest what they have termed unbearable economic hardship.

The NLC had accused the Tinubu-led government of reneging on most of the palliatives it promised to ameliorate the pains of workers since the removal of the fuel subsidy on May 29th, 2023.

Most of the protesters were seen carrying placards with inscriptions like: “Tax the Rich, Subsidize the Poor”, ” Make Our Refineries Work Before Removing Subsidy”, and “Let the Poor Breath” among others.

Recall that the sister labour movement, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday explained it was not participating in the ongoing protest as it wasn’t carried along from the onset.