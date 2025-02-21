Despite Court Order, APLE Begins Disconnection Of Homes In Aba

Share

Despite an interim injunction by an Abia State High Court, in the isiala-Ngwa Judicial Division restraining Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE) from disconnecting electricity consumers within the Aba Ring Fence, reports have it that the Disco began massive disconnection in some areas.

New Telegraph reports that the Aba Electricity Consumers Forum (AECF) has been on a heavy loggerhead with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over the increase in tariff which APLE, Disco in charge of Aba Ring Fence, affected.

The Forum led by Comrade Ike Opigwe, Comrade Ojukwu Imo and Comrade Leonard Onyemesiri as Claimants in Suit NO: HIN/05/2025 prayed the court through its Counsel, Chief Larry Iroka to restrain APLE from disconnecting electricity consumers over the controversial tariff hike which has raise a lot of eyebrows in Aba and its environs.

New Telegraph reports that in Suit NO: HIN/05/2025, Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE) is the 1st Defendant; Geometric Power Limited, the mother company of APLE or the generation company to the Disco, is the 2nd Defendant; while the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) appeared as the 3rd defendant.

After hearing the Claimants Counsel, His Lordship, Honourable Justice Enyinnaya Okezie on the 18th of February ordered that the 1st and 2nd Defendants (APLE and Geometric Power Limited) whether personally or through their agents, servants or privies, are in the interim, restrained from carrying out their threat to disconnect and/or disconnecting the Claimants Residential/Business premises within the Aba Ring Fence Area (ARFA), comprising nine local government areas including Isiala-Ngwa North Local Government Area, within the jurisdiction, pending the hearing and determination of substantive Motion On Notice.

Justice Okezie also ordered that leave is hereby granted to the claimants to serve the Writ of Summons, the Motion On Notice and all other processes of the court in the suit to the Defendants by substituted means to Wit (a) On the 1 and 2nd Defendants by delivering such to the Chief Commercial Officer of the 1 and 2nd Defendant’s office at Osisioma Suite 300, Geometric Road, Osisioma, Osisioma Ngwa LGA of Abia State.

On the 3rd Defendant, the Court ordered for delivery of same by Registered Post/Courier at its Head Office, Plot 1387 Cadastral Zone Apo, Central Business District Abuja and further said that such services when affected shall be deemed proper and effective services.

The consumers in a peaceful meeting, rejected what they described the dwarfing of house rents by electricity bills with several consumers in a three bedroom flat paying between ₦130,000, ₦108,000, ₦85,000 with the lowest for a three bedroom flat been ₦25,000 per month.

It would be recalled that recently, the Aba Electricity Consumers Forum in a meeting at Okigwe Road Primary School, advised angry electricity consumers in the city to seek redress through the court, if they are not satisfied with the hike, warning that nobody should take to violence, hence the recent suit against the tariff hike.

However, as on Friday, 21st, February 2025, New Telegraph can confirm that in areas under Uratta Section and Over-Rail axis of Aba, APLE officials were seen in homes disconnecting electricity consumers and taking away their wires.

“They brought ₦25,000 each to every flat from St. Philip Road, Cemetery Road, Powerline by Rail and adjoining streets. Many consumers, including myself, paid ₦14,000 out of their estimated billing, but surprisingly, they came to my house today, cut off my light and took the wires away.

“As I speak to you, I regret paying them because most streets here have determined never to pay them any amount because they don’t even give the light and refused to give us prepaid meters,” Simon Agu, a resident of Powerline, by Rail said.

Reacting to the Interim Injunction, APLE management said that it is yet to be served any court order or injunction, stopping it from disconnecting its customers or providing legitimate services under its licensed terms and conditions.

The APLE Management in their statement, shockingly, described the Claimants, Aba Electricity Consumers Forum, as faceless individuals describing the recent radio announcements in the city about the court order and other related publications as sponsored by “faceless individuals”.

They however maintained that as a law-abiding organization and they will abide by any lawful order of a constitutionally constituted court, and advised its customers to ignore what it practically described as an inciting propaganda.

APLE alleged in their response that there are persons who are trying to call for riot or bring physical harm to the Aba Power Staff and Assets, and advised customers to disregard such alleged calls, stressing that such calls will lead to breakdown of law and other.

“Aba Power will continue to supply reliable and constant electricity to its customers within the nine local government areas of Abia State (Ring Fence Area).

“The recent uninterrupted power supply for 1 month, 17 December 2024 to January 16, 2025, remains a watershed in the history of power supply in Aba and the rest of the Ring Fence Area, and even Nigeria.”

