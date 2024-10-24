Despite Court Judgement: No Going Back On Saturday’s LG Elections – Gov. Yusuf

Share

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has said, “No retreat no surrender over the planned Saturday Local Governments Election in the State”, this is despite a Federal High Court Judgement voiding the poll over what its terms, “Having card carrying NNPP Members as Executive Officers of Election Commission”.

Governor Yusuf, made the assertion, Thursday evening while presenting NNPP Flags to the 44 Chairmen and Councillors contestants of the Local Governments at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, a gathering that was attended by mammoth followers and supporters of the party.

The Governor emphasised that the state at this moment would not allow anybody to destabilise the existing peace being enjoyed by the citizenry, adding that the state government and Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) have all the constitutional backing to hold the election.

The Governor was quoted saying “No one will stop the KANSIEC from holding the polls on Saturday.”

He stressed that the government is ready to sworn-in the candidates declared winners by the electoral body.

The governor then urged NNPP card-carrying members to go back to their respective wards and prepare well for the election, describing them as real supporters of the party.

The governor assured that the party would win all the positions of 44 chairmen as well as 484 councillors considering the support it is enjoying from the people in the state.

He thanked God Almighty for the protection accorded to the state as well as the good reputation the NNPP is maintaining within and outside the state.

On his part, the Acting National Chairman of NNPP, Dr. Audu Ajuji who came from Abuja, hoped that the election would be peaceful, adding that the party is comfortable to sweep all the elective positions without any hitches.

In his remarks, the state NNPP Party Chairman, Alhaji Hashim Sulaiman Dungurawa described the gathering as outstanding, adding that the party is here to stay beyond 2027.

Dungurawa added that the party was delighted with the presentation of the flags to the bearers who are very loyal to the party.

He maintained that people of the state are always with the NNPP leaders because of their honesty, emphasising that they also refused to support corrupt politicians from the opposition.

The presentation was attended by National and State Assembly members, Commissioners, Special Advisers, party stalwarts/ supporters, and government functionaries among others.

